Fresh visuals show construction progress on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train's BKC and Surat stations ahead of the expected August 2027 launch. Work continues on the underground BKC station, while Surat's structure is nearing completion.

With the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project's expected launch date of August 2027 approaching, fresh visuals from the under-construction stations in Mumbai and Surat show various stages of progress on India's first high-speed rail corridor.

In Mumbai, work continues on the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) station, which will serve as the corridor's starting point. Unlike the rest of the route, this terminal is being constructed nearly 30 metres underground, making it one of the most technically challenging segments of the project. Excavation and foundation work at the site are in their concluding stages.

In Gujarat, the Surat station presents a more advanced picture. Its structural framework and roofing have been completed, and work has now shifted to interior finishing, including flooring, cladding and ceiling installation. The station's design draws inspiration from Surat's diamond cutting industry, a nod to the city's commercial identity.

Project Scope and Speed

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train will run on a dedicated 508 km high-speed rail corridor connecting the two cities, passing through Maharashtra, Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The corridor links several major business and industrial hubs along its route and will have a total of 12 stations.

Once operational, trains on the corridor are expected to run at a top speed of 320 km/h, covering the 508 km distance in approximately two hours. Officials have indicated that the project may see phased operations, with certain sections becoming functional ahead of the full corridor.

As construction progresses at varying speeds across states, the coming months are expected to be crucial in determining how closely the project adheres to its proposed timeline, with authorities continuing to monitor work at both ends of the high-speed rail line.

Project Vision and Station Network

With the foundation stone for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor laid in September 2017, the project marked the beginning of India's high-speed rail journey. The corridor aims to reduce travel time significantly while enhancing passenger comfort, safety, and reliability. It also represents a major step towards modernising India's rail infrastructure and supporting sustainable economic development.

The 508-kilometre MAHSR corridor passes through Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The corridor comprises 12 stations at Mumbai (BKC), Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati. Each station is designed to reflect the character and spirit of its host city. Contemporary architecture, modern amenities, and multimodal connectivity are integral to their design, according to the government.

Sabarmati station is being developed as a multimodal hub linking the bullet train, metro, BRTS, and railway networks. The surrounding area is also being planned following transit-oriented development principles.

The first high-speed rail service on the corridor is expected to commence in August 2027. (ANI)