Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated a new cancer facility in Raipur. The article also features Rupa Sahu, a polio survivor and health worker who has vaccinated 5,000+ children, and CM Sai's 'Project Sahara' distributing aids to disabled persons.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday attended the inauguration ceremony of an advanced cancer treatment facility at Ramakrishna Hospital in Raipur.

Following the inaugural ceremony of the cancer treatment facility, Assembly Speaker Raman Singh, Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, and Raipur MP Brijmohan Agrawal also accompanied the Chhattisgarh CM for the formal ribbon-cutting ceremony.

A Polio Warrior's Two-Decade Service

On the other hand, for nearly two decades, Rupa Sahu, a Divyang community health worker from Baroda village in Abhanpur block of Raipur district, has been ensuring that children are protected against polio. A polio survivor herself, Sahu has dedicated her life to public health as a Mitanin, Chhattisgarh's community health worker, since 2006. During this period, she has helped administer polio vaccine drops to more than 5,000 children.

For nearly two decades, Rupa Sahu, a Divyang community health worker from Baroda village in Abhanpur block of Raipur district, has been ensuring that children are protected against polio. Apart from participating in every pulse polio campaign, Sahu also provides primary healthcare services in her village. She regularly checks blood pressure, identifies patients requiring medical attention, and refers them to the nearest health facility. If required, she personally accompanies patients to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Abhanpur, ensuring they receive timely treatment.

'Project Sahara' to Boost Confidence of Divyangjan

Earlier in August, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai distributed various assistive devices to persons with disabilities in Raipur district under Project Sahara. The equipment included motorised tricycles, wheelchairs, crutches, hearing aids, walking sticks, walkers, knee braces, and prosthetic limbs.

CM Sai said that the initiative would provide greater convenience and boost the confidence and enthusiasm of beneficiaries in their daily lives. Addressing the gathering, he said, "We are distributing a variety of equipment to the disabled people of Raipur district. It includes motorised tricycles, tricycles, wheelchairs, crutches, hearing aids, walking sticks, walkers, knee braces, prosthetic arms, and legs. I extend my heartfelt best wishes and congratulations to all my disabled brothers and sisters. Undoubtedly, receiving all these devices today will bring a surge of enthusiasm to life, providing convenience... I once again thank the Social Welfare Department and the District Administration..."

Additionally, in a post on X, CM Vishnu Sai emphasised that development becomes meaningful when it transforms someone's life, restores someone's confidence, and gives wings to someone's dreams. "In Raipur, assistive devices were distributed to persons with disabilities at the 'Project Sahara - Divyangjan Equipment Distribution Program 2026'. This initiative is not just about providing equipment, but about empowering self-reliance, dignity, and new confidence. The double-engine government is committed, with the core mantra of service, sensitivity, and good governance, to ensuring a life of dignity and equal opportunities for every person with disability," he said.