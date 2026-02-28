The IDF and US Army have launched a joint operation to strike Iran, aiming to remove existential threats. The offensive follows continued strikes by Iran's IRGC across West Asia, including an attack on a US military base in Bahrain.

The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) will continue to thwart any threat forming against the citizens of the State of Israel anywhere and at any time, said an IDF spokesperson on Saturday as strikes by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps continue across West Asia, including in Bahrain, UAE, and Israel.

"The IDF will continue to act to thwart any threat forming against the citizens of the State of Israel anywhere and at any time. Even at this moment, the Air Force continues to strike across Iran based on precise intelligence. The operation will continue as long as required," the Israeli Air Force posted on X.

Israel, US Launch Joint Operation Against Iran

The IDF and the US Army have launched a joint, extensive, and powerful operation to comprehensively strike the Iranian terror regime and remove existential threats to the State of Israel over the long term, the spokesperson added.

The official further warned that Iran has "not abandoned its plan to destroy Israel." "In recent months, and despite the severe blow it suffered in Operation "Roaring Lion," the IDF identified that the regime continued its attempts to fortify, protect, and conceal its nuclear programs, alongside the restoration of its missile production process. "In addition, the regime continued to fund, train, and arm its proxies based along the borders of the State of Israel. These actions constitute an existential threat to the State of Israel, and threaten the Middle East and the entire world," he said.

Joint Planning and Readiness

The IDF has been preparing for months preceeding the offensive by Iran, with Israel and US Army carrying out "joint and meticulous planning", which in turn enabled the execution of a broad offensive with coordination from the western forces.

"The Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, and IDF commanders are currently conducting a situation assessment. Many IDF forces are prepared and deployed in forward defense and readiness for attack across all sectors and against any enemy," the spokesperson said.

IDF's Appeal to Civilians

The Israeli air force has further called on the civilians to heed the guidelines which will be updated from time to time.

"Civilian resilience and adherence to the guidelines save lives and constitute a critical component in the success of the campaign," the spokesperson said.

Iran Retaliates, Claims Strikes on US Base

Earlier, Iran said it has launched a targeted missile strike against a United States military base in Bahrain. According to the Iranian embassy in India said on Saturday., "A U.S. military base in Bahrain was targeted by Iranian missile strikes.," The embassy also posted a video of the aftermath of the strike, with plumes of smoke visible.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran earlier condemned the "Brutal Aggression of the Zionist Regime" against itself, claiming that their attacks are a "response to the aggression by the enemy of Iran".

"In the Name of God, the Breaker of Tyrants. In response to the aggression of the hostile and criminal enemy against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the first wave of extensive missile and drone strikes by the Islamic Republic of Iran toward the occupied territories has commenced," the Iranian embassy in India said.

The repeated strike follows weeks of high-stakes nuclear negotiations and mounting military posturing in the region. While the full scope and impact of the strike are still being assessed, the launch signals a significant retaliatory move in the broader confrontation between the two countries.

Leaders Respond to Escalating Conflict

Meanwhile, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Trump for the American support and dubbed Trump's leadership "historic." "My brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel, just an hour ago, Israel and the United States embarked on an operation to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran," the statement declared.

In response to the developments, in a televised address on Truth Social, Trump confirmed the launch of a military operation in Iran, targeting the country's nuclear and military infrastructure. US President Donald Trump has also warned Iranian forces to lay down their arms and surrender, offering immunity, or face "certain death" after the Middle East plunged into a state of full-scale conflict as the combined military operation by Israel and the United States struck multiple targets across Iran. (ANI)