Air India and Qatar Airways have suspended all flights to the Middle East due to escalating regional tensions and airspace closures. The move follows a joint US-Israeli military strike on Iran, prompting advisories for passenger safety and support.

Amid rapidly escalating tensions in the Middle East, Air India and Qatar Airways issued travel advisories suspending all their flights to destinations across the region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Air India, Qatar Airways Suspend Flights

Air India's Advisory

In a travel advisory posted on X, the airline said operations to all Middle East destinations have been halted in view of the developing situation. "In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the Middle East have been suspended. We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety for our passengers and crew. We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as required. Our teams will be extending all necessary support to passengers. We recommend that you check your flight status here https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html for the latest updates," the airline said.

#TravelAdvisory In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the Middle East have been suspended. We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety for our passengers and crew. We will continue to… — Air India (@airindia) February 28, 2026

Qatar Airways' Advisory

Similarly, Qatar Airways confirmed the temporary suspension of flights to and from Doha following the closure of Qatari airspace. "Temporary Suspension of Qatar Airways Flights due to Qatari Airspace Closure. Qatar Airways Group confirms the temporary suspension of its flights to, and from, Doha due to the closure of Qatari airspace. The airline is working closely with government stakeholders and the relevant authorities to support impacted passengers and will resume operations when the airspace re-opens. Once usual operations resume, we anticipate delays to our flight schedule. We have also deployed additional ground staff at Hamad International Airport and other key airports to assist affected passengers. The safety of our passengers and employees is always our highest priority, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused," the airline wrote on X.

Temporary Suspension of Qatar Airways Flights due to Qatari Airspace Closure Qatar Airways Group confirms the temporary suspension of its flights to, and from, Doha due to the closure of Qatari airspace. The airline is working closely with government stakeholders and the… — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) February 28, 2026

Regional Conflict Sparks Closures

The advisories come amid heightened regional conflict after Israel and the United States launched a joint military strike on Iran, codenamed Operation Roaring Lion. The operation reportedly targeted military sites, missile production facilities and areas near the office of Iran's Supreme Leader.

The developments have led Iran, Israel and Iraq to close their airspace, suspending all commercial flights.

Earlier, IndiGo also issued a travel advisory stating it is closely monitoring updates concerning Iran and its airspace. The airline reiterated that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority and advised customers to check flight status prior to departure. IndiGo said any operational impact would be communicated promptly through registered contact details.

Safety Warnings and Precautions Issued

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has urged Indian nationals to exercise utmost caution and avoid unnecessary movement as tensions escalate.

Israel has declared a nationwide state of emergency, while reports indicate powerful explosions in parts of Tehran. (ANI)