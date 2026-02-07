Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri graced Dehradun's Uttarayani Kauthig Festival, calling it a medium for spiritual awareness. The event, by Seva Sankalp Foundation, featured cultural performances, competitions, and social awareness programs.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj, head of the Juna Peeth, attended the four-day Uttarayani Kauthig Festival as the Chief Guest on Saturday. The festival is organised by Seva Sankalp Foundation at Parade Ground, Dehradun.

Spiritual and Cultural Significance Emphasized

Addressing the gathering, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri said that the Uttarayani Kauthig Festival organized by Seva Sankalp Foundation is not only a symbol of our rich folk culture and traditions, but also a medium to spread love, cooperation, and spiritual awareness in society.

He stated that such events promote mutual harmony, sensitivity towards nature, and life values among people, guiding them towards balance, discipline, and inner peace. He described the festival as not just a celebration of folk culture, but an experience that connects the mind and soul.

He further said that the festival serves as a medium to internalize culture. Uttarakhand is the birthplace of Sanskrit, and every saint and sage has performed penance in this sacred land. According to him, every citizen of India is indebted to this state, as every culture and civilization shares a connection with Uttarakhand. He also emphasized that the Uttarayani Festival should be expanded to other parts of the country so that Uttarakhand's culture can reach every corner of India.

A Platform for Heritage and Social Good

Seva Sankalp Foundation Founder Trustee Geeta Dhami said that it is a matter of pride that the Uttarayani Kauthig Festival is promoting spiritual consciousness, cultural heritage, and folk traditions. She highlighted that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is known not only for its natural beauty but also for its rich cultural heritage. She added that folk songs and traditional musical instruments further enrich our folk culture. The festival is also providing a dedicated platform for women, farmers, self-help groups, and others to showcase their products and traditional cuisines.

Geeta Dhami also said that through this festival, various awareness programs are being organized to spread the message of social responsibility. As part of this initiative, a street play based on anti-drug awareness was organized to guide youth and society towards a positive direction. She expressed gratitude to all volunteers, artists, and supporting organizations.

She further stated that through Seva Sankalp Foundation, several social welfare programs are being conducted across the state. The organization aims to reach citizens living in remote and inaccessible areas and support them in sectors like health, education, and sanitation. Along with preserving Uttarakhand's cultural heritage, the foundation is continuously working towards nature conservation, promotion of local agriculture, and traditional products.

Leaders Applaud Initiative

BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt said that the Uttarayani Kauthig Festival is an important initiative to pass on our folk culture and traditions to the younger generation. Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said that the festival is not only a celebration of culture but also an opportunity for youth to connect with their cultural identity and promote creativity. He appreciated the work being done by Seva Sankalp Foundation.

Mesmerizing Folk Performances

During the cultural programs at the festival, people enthusiastically danced to the songs of Padma Jagar Samrat Pritam Bharatwan. Folk singer Fauji Lalit Mohan performed "Kashmiri Border Pyari," Saurabh Maithani performed "Main Pahado Ku Rehbasi Tu Delhi Ron Wali," and folk singer B.K. Samant performed songs like "Tu Aija O Pahad" and "Thal Ki Bajara."

Performances by Rajendra and Rajendra Prasad also received great appreciation. Their melodious and soulful songs mesmerized the audience, and everyone present enjoyed the vibrant colors of folk culture. Shweta Mahra's performance added further charm to the event.

Competitions and Recognitions

The festival also featured a series of cultural and traditional activities, including a painting competition, a bhajan competition, and a traditional cuisine competition. Participants showed great enthusiasm and showcased their talent. In the painting competition, Anshik Chauhan secured first place, Kavishma Rai second, and Avni Sariyal third. In the cuisine competition, Ankita Mahar secured first place, Gurvinder Kaur second, and Yuva Himalaya Jamuna Rawat third. Sulochana Negi, Devkala, Bhupal Singh Negi, Shaili Bansal, and Nidhi Thapa were also honored.

Upcoming Highlights

On Sunday, February 8, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will attend the Uttarayani Kauthig Festival as the Chief Guest. Singer Jubin Nautiyal, Inder Arya, Bhagnauli Team Almora, Jwaleshwar Sanskritik Kala Kendra Jauljibi, Danpur Ghati Cultural Group, Shiromani Maharana Pratap Group, Tharu Cultural Group, and Sangeetmay Yoga will also present their performances. (ANI)