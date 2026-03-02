Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged 50+ nations at the Study in India Conclave to partner with India's innovation-driven education system. He highlighted NEP 2020 reforms, affordability, and opportunities for global students and institutions.

Pradhan Pitches India as Global Education Hub

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the Study in India Edu-Diplomatic Conclave 2026 organized by the Ministry of Education at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi on Monday bringing together Ambassadors, High Commissioners, representatives of diplomatic missions from over 50 countries and officials of the Ministry, to deliberate on strengthening international cooperation in higher education.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Education, the Education Minister, while addressing the gathering, spoke about the transformation of India's education system under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, highlighting the significant strides being made in the internationalisation of education and India's strong focus on quality, innovation and affordability. He further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned India becoming a developed nation by 2047, marking 100 years of Independence. In this context, the Minister emphasised that India continues to remain a bright spot in the global economic landscape, offering immense opportunities to learn, research, innovate and implement. The Minister underlined that India's greatest strength lies in its vibrant knowledge ecosystem, demographic dividend and fast-growing economy. Through NEP 2020 and the Study in India initiative, he said, the country is expanding global pathways for students, researchers and institutions.

As per a release, he also highlighted that from artificial intelligence, biotechnology and semiconductors to sustainable energy, India is emerging as a trusted innovation partner, advancing a Global South model rooted in collaboration, capacity-building and shared knowledge. Stressing that education remains the most enduring bridge between societies in a world marked by uncertainty and rapid change, he said India seeks to build strong knowledge bridges with partner countries. He called upon the Excellencies to collaborate with India's fast-growing, innovation-driven, multidisciplinary and access-friendly education system.

Deepening Global Engagement Through Reforms

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary, Higher Education Vineet Joshi highlighted that over the past six years, the National Education Policy 2020 has provided clear direction to India's higher education reforms, particularly in advancing multidisciplinary education, integrating skilling into mainstream learning, and strengthening internationalisation. He stressed that the Indian institutions are deepening global engagement through joint, dual and twinning programmes, while premier universities are expanding their international footprint. He further stated that the University Grants Commission has put in place a transparent and time-bound regulatory framework enabling foreign universities to establish campuses in India, with applications from leading institutions across Australia, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States cleared within a month. He described the Study in India initiative as an open invitation to build a mutually beneficial global education partnership with India, a release stated.

Key Areas for Collaboration Discussed

The conclave featured focused thematic sessions on: Indian Knowledge Systems as a global academic offering; Academic partnerships through SPARC and GIAN; Artificial Intelligence and advanced technologies; UGC Regulations 2023 for foreign university campuses in India; International branch campuses and enabling frameworks; Internationalising India's skill architecture; Bharat Innovates 2026.

According to a release, the discussions highlighted India's evolving higher education ecosystem and presented concrete avenues for collaboration, including student mobility, joint programmes, research partnerships, and the establishment of campuses. The Study in India Edu-Diplomatic Conclave 2026 provided a dedicated platform to strengthen India's diplomatic engagement in education by inviting students from partner countries to pursue higher education and short-term programmes in India, encouraging institutional collaborations, and inviting globally ranked universities to establish campuses in India, a release added. (ANI)