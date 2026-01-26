Uttarakhand has enacted the UCC (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, to streamline the UCC Act, 2024. The move simplifies procedures, leading to over 4.74 lakh online marriage registrations in under a year, a significant jump from the previous system.

The Uttarakhand Government has implemented the Uniform Civil Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, to introduce necessary amendments to the UCC Act, 2024, following the approval of the Governor. As per the CMO's release, the ordinance has been promulgated by the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.), under Article 213 of the Constitution of India and has come into force with immediate effect. Through this ordinance, procedural, administrative, and penal improvements have been made to various provisions of the Code to ensure its effective, transparent, and smooth implementation.

Simplified Procedures and Record Registrations

According to the Chief Minister's Office, along with promoting women's empowerment, protecting children's rights, and ensuring equality in civil rights, one of the UCC's most significant contributions has been simplifying procedures. This is reflected in the fact that within less than a year of its implementation, 4,74,447 marriages have already been registered. Couples can now register their marriages online from anywhere. Earlier, they were required to appear in person at the Sub-Registrar's office on a fixed date, accompanied by two witnesses.

A Model for Other States

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that by implementing the Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand has shown the way for other states. "The transparency and simplicity with which the provisions of the UCC have been implemented over the past year have strengthened public trust in the process. This is why many people are now opting to register under the UCC. The Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code has proved to be a model law in every respect," he said.

Online vs. Offline: A Major Overhaul

According to the release, before the implementation of the UCC, marriages were registered under the "Uttarakhand Compulsory Registration of Marriages Act, 2010." The entire process was offline, requiring both spouses and two witnesses to be physically present at the Sub-Registrar's office. However, under the UCC, nearly 100 per cent of marriage registrations are now being completed online. Couples and witnesses can apply from anywhere by uploading their records and recording video statements.

As a result, untill January 19, a total of 4,74,447 marriage registrations had been completed in less than a year since the UCC came into force. This translates to an average of around 1,400 registrations per day, compared to just 67 per day under the previous law, a release said. (ANI)