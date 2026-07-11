CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched the Lok Samvardhan Mela in Dehradun to boost local artisans. Dhami also addressed a CSR dialogue, calling on industries to invest in Uttarakhand's development through their funds.

CM Dhami, Rijiju Inaugurate Lok Samvardhan Mela

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, inaugurated the Lok Samvardhan Mela in Dehradun on Saturday. The fair has brought together artisans from different parts of the country, showcasing a rich diversity of traditional crafts and cultural heritage.

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The Lok Samvardhan Mela is providing international exposure to Uttarakhand's local craftsmanship while serving as a significant platform for women and young artisans to promote and preserve their traditional skills.

Call for CSR Investment in Uttarakhand's Development

On Friday, CM Pushkar Dhami appealed to industry leaders to actively contribute to the state's development while addressing the Uttarakhand CSR Dialogue held at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan in the Chief Minister's Camp Office.

Welcoming representatives from the corporate sector, Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), CSR partners, industries and social organisations, the Chief Minister said that Hindu scriptures attach special significance to charitable contributions made in pilgrimage destinations. He added that CSR investments made in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, therefore, hold even greater value.

"While one may not be born in Uttarakhand by choice, he said, everyone has the opportunity to contribute to the state's development through meaningful work, and urged companies to utilise that opportunity". He also appealed to corporate groups operating in Uttarakhand to prioritise spending their CSR funds within the state.

Dhami said the "event was not merely a formal gathering but a collective commitment to bringing positive change to the lives of people living in the remotest parts of Uttarakhand." He noted that Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed with several reputed companies in key sectors such as skill development, road safety, women's empowerment, rural development and education. "Several leading corporate groups also announced new CSR projects for the state."

Transforming Uttarakhand into an Industrial Hub

Dhami said the state government has been consistently working to "transform Uttarakhand into a major industrial destination."

Referring to the Global Investors Summit 2023, he said the state had received investment proposals worth more than Rs 3.56 lakh crore, of which projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore have already been grounded. He added that the government has simplified licensing procedures through a single-window system and introduced more than 30 industry-friendly policies, including Industrial, Logistics, Startup and MSME policies, to create a safe and business-friendly ecosystem. (ANI)