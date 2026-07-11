JSP founder Prashant Kishor claimed BJP's candidate change in Bankipur reflects democracy's power as people rose above caste politics. Kishor, making his electoral debut, said the BJP now struggles in what it considered its fortress.

'Power of democracy': Prashant Kishor on BJP's candidate change

Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday claimed that the BJP's decision to replace its Bankipur Assembly bypoll candidate reflected the "power of democracy" since people in the area have risen above caste and religion-based politics. "This is the power of democracy. As soon as people stood up by rising above caste, religion, party and leadership, the leaders of a party like the BJP fled the scene. The area that was being called a BJP fortress until yesterday is now struggling to find a candidate," Kishor, who is to make his electoral debut in the Bankipur bypoll, told ANI.

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He said the BJP "misunderstood" public support and asserted that people were unhappy with the government's performance. "The people were deceived in November 2025. Slogans of change were given, but after winning, no work was done. People's troubles have only increased. Names have been removed from ration cards, students are not receiving Student Credit Card payments, gas cylinder prices have increased, and even after the monsoon began, drains have not been cleaned," he said.

Kishor further claimed that the BJP's previous electoral success was driven by voters' fear of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav rather than support for the ruling party. "The BJP misunderstood the people's support. That support existed only because people were voting for them out of fear of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Now that they have found a new alternative, the BJP can see the ground slipping from beneath their feet," Kishor said.

BJP Names Neeraj Kumar Sinha as New Candidate

His remarks came after the BJP announced Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its candidate for the Bankipur Assembly by-election, replacing Abhishek Kumar Sinha, who withdrew from the contest citing family reasons.

Following the announcement on Friday, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi felicitated Neeraj Kumar Sinha at the party office in Patna.

Expressing gratitude to the party leadership, Sinha said he was confident of securing a decisive victory in the bypoll. "I am overjoyed. I am deeply grateful to the top leadership, the state president, our leader Nitin Nabin ji, as well as Amit Shah ji and Narendra Modi ji. I am grateful to them all. I started as a booth mantri; I served as a mandal president twice and also worked as a district vice-president in the Yuva Morcha. I am certain of a massive victory. Working together with all the party workers and the general public--who are going to shower their blessings on the Bankipur constituency--we will succeed. People will vote based on the work done by our leadership," he said.

Abhishek Kumar Sinha Withdraws Candidacy

This happened after BJP leader Abhishek Kumar Sinha announced that he would not contest the Bankipur Assembly by-election. Addressing reporters in Patna, Abhishek said, "Due to family reasons, I am unable to contest the Assembly by-election. I will continue to serve faithfully as a party worker."

Reading out the letter he submitted to the Bihar BJP president, he said, "I have just handed a letter to State President, Sanjay Saraogi, which I am now reading out before you. The Bharatiya Janata Party had selected me as the NDA candidate for the by-election in the Bankipur Assembly constituency. I express my gratitude to the central and state leadership for this. I wish to humbly inform you that, due to family reasons, I am unable to contest the Assembly by-election. I will continue to serve faithfully as a party worker."

The BJP subsequently named Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its candidate for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll, while announcing Ashutosh Tiwari as its nominee for the Datia Assembly by-election in Madhya Pradesh.

Bypoll Schedule Announced

On July 2, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for bypolls to three Assembly Constituencies in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, which includes the high-profile seats of Bankipur, Datia, and Manjalpur.

The last date for filing nominations was fixed as July 13 (Monday), with the scrutiny of the nomination papers scheduled to take place on July 14 (Tuesday). Candidates will have until July 16 (Thursday) to withdraw their candidatures.

The polling for the three assembly seats in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat will be conducted on July 30 (Thursday), while the counting of votes is slated for August 3 (Monday). (ANI)

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