Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal has come out in support of Ambalappuzha MLA G Sudhakaran, alleging the CPI(M) is trying to isolate and target him after he resigned from the party and won the election as an Independent with UDF backing.

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal on Saturday came out in support of Ambalappuzha MLA G Sudhakaran, alleging that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) was trying to isolate and target him after he resigned from the party. Venugopal said Congress and the people would stand with Sudhakaran. He urged the CPI(M) to stop what he described as attempts to publicly target the Ambalappuzha MLA.

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'Old Fascist Practice is Continuing'

Speaking to the reporters here, Venugopal said, "Ambalappuzha MLA G Sudhakaran is not alone. The people and we will stand together with him. The manner of isolating and attacking Sudhakaran will not be accepted. He resigned from the CPI(M) and revealed certain things. The CPI(M) has accepted those who resigned from the Congress. They have garlanded them."

Venugopal urged the CPI(M) leadership to "control" people attempting to "block" the MLA on roads. "At that time, they said all that was part of politics. These things are proof that the CPI(M) still does not intend to correct itself. The MLA is being tried in a public forum. Will even CPI(M) cadres accept this? CPI(M) cadres too voted for him and he won. If there are differences of opinion with the MLA, the leaders can speak about it. Otherwise, they can say it in the Assembly. Blocking an MLA on the road and putting him on trial is evidence that the old fascist practice is continuing. The CPI(M) should control such people," he added.

Sudhakaran's 2026 Electoral Shift

In the 2026 state assembly elections, Sudhakaran ended his over 60-year-long association with CPI(M) and contested as an Independent candidate with the backing of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) from Ambalapuzha in Alappuzha, his home constituency, from where he has been elected MLA four times previously. Sudhakaran won the CPI(M)'s stronghold with a huge margin of 27,935 votes in the elections, defeating the then-sitting CPI(M) MLA H Salam. (ANI)