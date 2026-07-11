Advocate Seema Samridhi Kushwaha, representing Shraddha Walkar's family, alleges the defence is deliberately delaying the trial. This comes after a hearing was cancelled for accused Aaftab Poonawala's exam. She will move the Delhi HC for a speedy trial.

Counsel Alleges 'Deliberate Delay' in Trial

The counsel representing the family of Shraddha Walkar, on Saturday, alleged that the defence in the 2022 murder case was "deliberately delaying" the trial and said she would move the Delhi High Court seeking a speedy hearing.

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Advocate Seema Samridhi Kushwaha's remarks came after Saket Court cancelled the July 20 hearing after accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala informed the court that he would be appearing for his MA (Sociology) examination at an IGNOU examination centre inside Tihar Jail on the same day. Poonawala is facing trial for allegedly murdering his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar.

"The trial has already faced delays. The court had previously fixed hearings from July 20 to July 27. However, Aaftab Amin Poonawala's side filed an application stating he had an exam on July 20, following which the court cancelled that date. We were not given an alternative date," Kushwaha told ANI.

Questioning the timing of the application, she said, "IGNOU examination schedules are announced well in advance. If he knew about the exam while the court was fixing the hearing dates, why didn't he submit a request then? If we look at the conduct of the defence, they have been deliberately delaying the matter. It has been nearly four years since the incident, and the case has been in the trial stage for three years."

Plans to Seek Speedy Trial in High Court

Kushwaha said she would approach the Delhi High Court seeking a speedy trial. "I have planned to move an application in the Delhi High Court seeking a speedy trial. Initially, we had moved an application for a fast-track court. The court considered it, and about four to five hearings took place within a week. Gradually, however, the matter began to drag," the counsel said.

She also said the delay in the trial had prevented the family from performing Shraddha Walkar's last rites. "The mortal remains of Shraddha Walkar constitute the case property. Case property cannot be released until the trial concludes. Consequently, the last rites could not be carried out. Shraddha's mother passed away in 2020, before this incident. Her father died of a heart attack in February 2025; he had been deeply troubled by this case. Her grandmother also passed away sometime later. She has only one brother who visits occasionally, but I am representing them," she said.

Court Proceedings Update

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi cancelled the date of July 20 after considering the application moved by accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

"To come up for Prosecution evidence on July 21, 2026, onwards at 2:00 PM onwards and other dates as fixed earlier," ASJ Jaggi ordered on July 8.

Accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala stated in his application that he is scheduled to appear for his MA Sociology last exam on July 20 from 02:00 PM till 05:00 PM at IGNOU Exam Centre located at Central Jail No. 03, Tihar. The date sheet of the examination is scheduled from July 11 to 20.

Case Background

Earlier, the court had listed the matter for day-to-day hearing. On May 29, the court had listed the Shraddha Walkar murder case matter for day-to-day hearing from July 20 to July 27 to expedite the trial.

There are eight prosecution witnesses to be examined. 13 witnesses' chief evidence has been partly recorded, and there are 12 witnesses whose evidence was deferred. This case pending since 2023.

It is alleged that Shraddha Walkar was murdered by his friend Aftab Amin Poonawala in May 2022. His case came to light in November 2022 after her parents actively tried to contact her. A FIR was lodged at Mehrauli police station in November 2022. It is alleged that Aftab threw the body parts of Shraddha in the jungle after murdering her. Shraddha's father, Vikas Walkar, died in 2025. (ANI)