Himachal Pradesh govt issues a new SOP for state-managed temples to secure donations. The guidelines mandate tamper-proof donation boxes, CCTV surveillance, videographed counting, and strict financial protocols for transparency and accountability.

In the wake of recent reports of alleged theft and misappropriation of offerings at a prominent temple in the country, the Himachal Pradesh government has issued a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to strengthen the security and financial management of donations, cash and valuables at all state-managed temples. The Department of Language, Art and Culture has directed temple authorities to implement stringent measures to ensure transparency, accountability and protection of devotees' offerings.

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New Guidelines for Donations and Counting

Under the new guidelines, all donation boxes (dan patras/hundis) must be tamper-proof, securely fixed and assigned unique identification numbers. They must operate under a dual-lock or multi-key system, with proper records maintained for every access.

The SOP mandates that donation boxes be opened only on pre-approved dates in the presence of an authorised committee comprising temple officials, representatives of the district administration, accountants, temple management members and independent witnesses. The entire counting process must be conducted under CCTV surveillance and videographed to ensure complete transparency.

Security and Financial Management Protocols

To enhance security, temples have been instructed to install high-resolution CCTV cameras with night vision and audio recording capabilities covering entry and exit points, sanctum surroundings, donation boxes, counting rooms and strong rooms. CCTV footage must be preserved for a minimum of 180 days.

The government has also laid down strict financial protocols, directing that all cash offerings be deposited into designated temple bank accounts within one working day. Retention of large cash balances on temple premises has been prohibited unless prior written approval is obtained. Temple authorities have also been encouraged to promote digital donations through UPI, QR codes and online banking platforms.

Audits, Staffing, and Accountability

The SOP further provides for quarterly physical verification of ornaments and valuables, along with annual audits by government-nominated agencies. Employees handling cash and valuables will be subject to police background verification, periodic rotation of duties and stringent access-control measures.

To ensure effective implementation, the Director of Language, Art & Culture has been designated as the State Nodal Officer. All state-managed temples have been directed to submit compliance reports within 30 days detailing security arrangements, CCTV installations, audit status and measures taken to implement the SOP. District Magistrates have been instructed to facilitate the adoption of similar security protocols in other temples under their jurisdiction.

The government has warned that Executive Officers and Temple Management Committees will be held accountable and may face legal as well as disciplinary action in cases of negligence or non-compliance with the prescribed guidelines. (ANI)