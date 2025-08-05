Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the people affected by cloudburst that struck a village in Uttarakhand on Tuesday and assured assistance in every possible effort.

Four people died and many are feared missing after a major cloudburst struck a village in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, triggering a landslide and flash floods. The cloudburst took place in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences to the people affected by the flash floods and assured assistance in every possible effort.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I express my condolences to those affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. I also pray for the well-being of all the victims." He added that he has spoken with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation. He assured that "under the state government's supervision, relief and rescue teams are making every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people."

At least four people were killed and many feared missing after a devastating flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in the upper catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river caused large-scale destruction in Dharali village in Uttarkashi district on Tuesday.

Uttarkashi district magistrate Prashant Arya confirmed the deaths of four people in the flash flood that struck Dharali village.

"A massive wave of flash flood hit the area. We are currently assessing the extent of damage to life and property," Arya said.

He added that teams from the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to the affected areas to carry out search and rescue operations.

The home minister has directed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rush teams to the location for relief and rescue efforts.

Dramatic visuals captured the sheer fury of the floodwaters as they tore through Dharali village, sweeping away homes, shops and roads leaving behind a trail of debris and mud. Reports suggest that some hotels and homestays have been completely destroyed in the flood.

