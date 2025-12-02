CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, with Rajnath Singh, attended the Sardar Gatha programme in Vadodara, lauding Sardar Patel as the architect of modern India. Dhami highlighted Patel's unification of 562 states and connected his legacy to PM Modi's actions.

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, participated on Tuesday in the Sardar Gatha programme held under the Sardar@150 Unity March at Sadhli, Vadodara, Gujarat.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on behalf of all the people of Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister said that Sardar Patel realised the dream of an integrated India through his indomitable willpower, farsightedness and unwavering dedication.

Calling Sardar Patel the architect of modern India, he said that Patel's struggle against injustice during the Kheda and Bardoli farmers' movements made him widely popular across the nation. He devoted his entire life to the service of the nation.

Sardar Patel's Legacy and PM Modi's Vision

The Chief Minister said that Sardar Patel united 562 princely states with India through dialogue, compassion, firmness and fearless resolve. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid true homage to Sardar Patel by declaring his birth anniversary as National Unity Day. Inspired by Patel, the Prime Minister has been working to take India's unity, integrity and national pride to new heights under the vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

Fulfilling Patel's Vision

The Chief Minister said that by abolishing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister fulfilled the vision of Sardar Patel and Syama Prasad Mookerjee of "One Nation, One Constitution, One Law." He also mentioned the construction of the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, in Kevadia, Gujarat. Additionally, the Prime Minister has inspired youth through the nationwide Run for Unity organised on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary.

Uttarakhand's Unity Initiatives

The Chief Minister said that under the Sardar@150 Unity March, the Uttarakhand government also organised Unity Yatras in every district of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He shared that he himself participated in unity marches at four major locations.

Activities During Unity Yatras

Through these yatras, efforts were made to engage youth in causes like de-addiction, yoga and health, and to promote local handicrafts and indigenous products through cooperative fairs. He further informed that during the Unity Yatra, public dialogue programmes were conducted in village assemblies to resolve local issues. Sardar Upvans (Sardar-themed green zones) were developed in several villages as an important step toward environmental conservation.

Drawing inspiration from Sardar Patel and under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the Uttarakhand government has also implemented a Uniform Civil Code in the state to ensure equal rights and laws for all citizens.

A Nationwide Call for Unity

The Chief Minister said that by organising the Sardar@150 Unity March, the Central Government has spread Sardar Patel's message of unity and harmony across the country. This campaign was celebrated as a festival nationwide. He urged everyone to give top priority to national unity and integrity by following Sardar Patel's ideals.

He also appealed to citizens to rise above caste, region, community and language, and work with dedication to build a stronger India.

On this occasion, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Union Minister of Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje and other dignitaries were present. (ANI)