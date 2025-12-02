Doctors in Delhi successfully removed a rare, 4.5 kg cancerous tumour from the face of a 48-year-old Kyrgyz man. The 10-hour complex surgery saved his life after he was refused treatment at other hospitals due to the tumour's size.

In a rare and challenging medical case, doctors at a hospital in the national capital successfully performed a complex life-saving surgery on a 48-year-old man from Kyrgyzstan. The patient presented at the hospital with a 4.5 kg foul-smelling cancerous tumour (extra-skeletal osteosarcoma) measuring 19x18 cm, hanging from the right side of his face. The growth was so large that he had to physically support it with his hands and was forced to travel in isolation during air travel due to the intense foul smell. After being refused treatment at several hospitals across Delhi/NCR, the patient arrived at a hospital in Delhi.

Diagnosis and Imminent Danger

On arrival, he underwent a comprehensive diagnostic check-up, including a full-body PET-CT scan and an MRI scan of the face and neck, along with routine investigations. The imaging and tests revealed that the tumour had rapidly expanded, engulfing his cheek, jaw and neck, causing severe facial disfigurement. Doctors warned that if left untreated, the tumour could have ruptured, causing massive bleeding leading to death within days.

A Complex Surgical Feat

The team of doctors led by Dr Archit Pandit, Director & HOD, Surgical Oncology, Fortis Escorts Okhla, along with Dr Vineet Goel, Consultant, Surgical Oncology at Fortis Escorts Okhla, and Dr Kushal Bairoliya, Consultant, GI Surgical Oncology, Fortis Escorts Okhla, successfully treated the patient, who was discharged within 6 days of the surgery. Evaluating the condition of the patient, the team of doctors surgically removed the cancerous tumour, including the nearby skin, salivary gland, facial muscles and lymph nodes. This was followed by reconstruction of the hemi-face (half face) using a skin and muscle flap from the back to cover the wound. Additionally, there was a high risk of heavy bleeding because the mass was close to major blood vessels supplying blood to the brain, face and neck. Despite the multifold risk factors, the surgery, which lasted for 10 long hours, was successful, and the patient gradually recovered.

Doctor Calls Case 'Extremely Rare'

Giving details of the case, Dr Archit Pandit, Director & HOD, Surgical Oncology, Fortis Escorts, Okhla, New Delhi, said, "Extra-skeletal osteosarcoma is an extremely rare cancer that grows on soft tissues. There have been fewer than 100 such cases that have been reported worldwide, and its presence in the face and its occurrence in the face and neck area are even rarer. This is one of the largest head and neck soft tissue sarcomas excised to date. This was one of the most critical and challenging surgeries we have performed to date. The tumour was extremely large, highly infected and dangerously close to major blood vessels. If not treated on time, it could have led to a life-threatening situation, but our entire team worked with calm coordination and precision for 10 hours straight. We are glad that we could save the patient's life and help him begin a healthier chapter." (ANI)