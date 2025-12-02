Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma met PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Lalan Singh in Delhi. He discussed the state's development, good governance, central schemes, and health reforms, highlighting two successful years of the BJP government.

CM Sharma meets PM Modi, seeks guidance

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders during his visit to Delhi. Speaking on his meeting with PM Modi, he wrote on X, "Today, in New Delhi, I met the world's most popular leader, the symbol of the Nation First resolve, the accomplished Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and received his guidance."

He assured continued efforts towards development in the state, underlining that the government has completed two successful years in Rajasthan. "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the BJP's double-engine government in Rajasthan has completed two successful years of public welfare and good governance. On this occasion, I also requested him to visit Rajasthan...The state will continue to move forward steadfastly on his footsteps and actively contribute to the construction of a 'Developed India'," he added.

Discussions on governance with Union Ministers

Meanwhile, he also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and provided information on the innovations being made in the direction of development and good governance in Rajasthan on the completion of 2 years of the double-engine government, public welfare schemes, and the works being done in the field of cooperation.

While meeting the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Lalan Singh, two leaders discussed the progress on central schemes and the growth of Panchayati Raj institutions. He also expressed gratitude to Singh for his support in establishing Atal Gyan Kendras in the state. "I expressed gratitude to the Minister ji for his support in establishing Atal Gyan Kendras in the state. On this occasion, we had a special deliberation on strengthening local self-governance, the progress of central schemes, and accelerating the development journey of Panchayati Raj institutions," he wrote on X.

CM briefs JP Nadda on health sector reforms

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma extended warm birthday wishes to the BJP National President JP Nadda and indulged in a detailed discussion on the modern reforms being undertaken by the state government in the health sector, the empowerment of medical services, and the progress of various public welfare schemes with him during his Delhi visit. "We are continuously striving to provide the best health facilities to the citizens of Rajasthan," he wrote on X. (ANI)