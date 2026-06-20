A massive fire at a pipe storage yard near a CNG station in Varanasi was brought under control with no casualties. The blaze at the GAIL facility took two hours to extinguish. A separate fire also gutted four shops in Govindpuram on June 16.

A massive fire broke out at a pipe storage yard located behind a CNG station in the Babatpur area of Varanasi, officials said. Several fire tenders rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations to control the blaze on Friday. The fire has now been brought under control, and no casualties have been reported so far.

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According to local eyewitnesses, the fire broke out in a storage yard where plastic pipes were kept behind the CNG gas station. The site reportedly belonged to a GAIL pipe storage facility and was located around 100 metres away from the CNG station under Phulpur police station limits near Karkhiyaon village.

Since the fire involved plastic pipes, it took nearly two hours of continuous firefighting operations to completely extinguish the flames. However, officials confirmed that the situation is now fully under control.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and an investigation has been initiated to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

Separate Fire Incident in Govindpuram

Earlier, a separate fire incident was reported at Baba Market in Govindpuram, where more than four shops were gutted in the early hours on June 16, as per officials.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Kumar said multiple fire tenders, including high-capacity water tankers and a foam tender, were rushed to the spot after information about the blaze was received.

The fire was brought under control after sustained efforts by firefighting teams, with officials confirming that no casualties or injuries were reported in that incident as well.

According to officials, the fire erupted around midnight, following which firefighting teams were immediately dispatched to the market area. Upon reaching the site, firefighters found that all the affected shops were locked and their shutters were closed, making access difficult.

Kumar said the firefighting operation was delayed as the teams had to break open the shutters before they could enter the premises and begin efforts to douse the flames.

The fire was eventually brought under control. Officials confirmed that no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident so far.