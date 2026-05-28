Four drunk youths from UP were detained in Haridwar after allegedly harassing women, creating chaos in the market and performing obscene acts at Har Ki Pauri ghat. Videos of the incident went viral on social media, prompting quick police action. The accused, all from Baghpat district, were fined under the Police Act and released after apologising.

Four young men from Uttar Pradesh were detained by police in Uttarakhand'sHaridwar after they allegedly created chaos in the holy city while under the influence of alcohol. The incident took place on Wednesday evening near the famous Har Ki Pauri ghat and quickly sparked anger among locals and pilgrims after videos of their behaviour surfaced online.

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According to police and local residents, the four accused, identified as Rajeev, Vipin, Kapil Sharma and Vikas from Khekra area of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, arrived at Haridwar during the busy pilgrimage season. Large crowds had gathered in the city due to the ongoing travel and religious season, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

Misbehaviour in Main Market

Eyewitnesses said the men appeared heavily drunk and began creating disturbance in Haridwar’s main market soon after the evening Ganga Aarti. Locals claimed the accused were shouting loudly, stumbling through crowded streets and troubling shopkeepers and visitors.

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Several women also reportedly faced harassment as the youths allegedly pushed people deliberately and passed offensive remarks. Some residents recorded videos of the incident on their mobile phones. The clips soon spread widely on social media, leading to public outrage.

People in the market said the situation could have become dangerous because thousands of pilgrims and families were present in the area at the time.

Chaos at Har Ki Pauri Ghat

After causing disturbance in the market area, the four men reportedly reached Har Ki Pauri ghat. Witnesses said they forcibly pushed aside devotees and jumped into the Ganga river despite being intoxicated.

Locals alleged the men continued behaving in an obscene manner while bathing in the river. Police were informed immediately after videos of the incident began circulating online.

Har Ki Pauri outpost in-charge Sanjeet Kandari reached the spot along with police personnel. The four accused were taken out of the river and detained.

During questioning, police confirmed that all four men were residents of Baghpat district and were drunk at the time of the incident.

Police Action After ,Viral Video

Police registered action against the accused under the Police Act for creating public nuisance and disturbing peace in a religious place. Officials said the men were later released after being fined and apologising for their actions.

The incident has once again raised concerns about unruly behaviour by tourists at religious destinations during peak travel season.

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According to Aaj Tak report, the local priest Ujjwal Pandit strongly criticised the behaviour of the accused and said such acts hurt the religious feelings of devotees visiting Haridwar.

He claimed he had personally followed the group and kept informing police about their movements. According to him, timely police action prevented a possible fight or bigger disturbance.

He also responded to people calling for a boycott of Uttarakhand or Haridwar-Rishikesh over isolated incidents. He said local residents are not against visitors from any state, but strict action would always be taken against those who disrespect religious places or create trouble in the city.