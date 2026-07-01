General Dhiraj Seth took charge as the 31st Chief of Army Staff, outlining his strategic vision 'VIJAY' to modernise the Indian Army into a tech-driven, future-ready force. His priorities include vigilance, innovation, and self-reliance.

Assuming charge as the 31st Chief of Army Staff, General Dhiraj Seth on Wednesday pledged to modernise the Indian Army into a technology-driven, future-ready force and outlined his strategic vision under the acronym "VIJAY," emphasising vigilance, innovation, jointness, self-reliance, and prioritising soldiers.

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General Seth said it was a matter of "pride and humility" to lead the Indian Army and reaffirm his commitment to the ideals of "Duty, Honour, and Nation First." He said the guiding principle of "VIJAY" articulated for the armed forces forms the foundation of India's success and will lead to victory, adding that "Jai leads to Vijay". "I believe that the guiding principle articulated by the Prime Minister for the armed forces, encapsulated in the acronym 'VIJAY', forms the very foundation of our success and will unfailingly lead us to victory. It is a privilege for me to champion this vision. 'Jai' leads to 'Vijay'; Jai Hind and Jai Bharat," General Seth added.

He also paid tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation and thanked the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister for reposing faith in him. "It is a matter of pride and humility for me to assume the office of the 31st Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army today. I accept this responsibility with an unwavering commitment to the ideals of 'Duty, Honour, and Nation First'. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister for placing their trust in me and entrusting me with the honour and responsibility of leading the Indian Army. I also pay my humble tribute to those brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation; their courage, devotion to duty, and selfless dedication will continue to inspire future generations," the Army Chief said.

The 'VIJAY' Framework Explained

"...To tackle the challenges of this evolving security environment, we must advance the modernisation of the Army with renewed vigour and firm resolve. Our objective is to build a technology-enabled, future-ready Army that is empowered in every respect and capable of operating across multiple domains. Keeping these objectives in mind and drawing inspiration from the guidance provided by the Defence Minister under the 'Decade of Transformation', I have identified my key focus areas. I have consolidated them into an acronym: 'VIJAY'. Each letter of 'VIJAY' represents one of my priorities, and I will briefly outline them.

Vigilance and Innovation

The first letter is 'V'--for Vigilance and Readiness. We will maintain constant vigilance regarding our borders and emerging threats, and uphold a high level of operational readiness to effectively counter any challenge to national security. 'I' stands for Innovation and Transformation; my focus will be on both doctrinal and technological solutions. Innovation will be an integral part of our mindset, operational methods, and capability development. Furthermore, we will implement the transformations necessary to adapt to the evolving battlefield," he said.

The Army Chief paid tribute to his predecessors, including General Upendra Dwivedi and former Army Chiefs, saying that under their vision and leadership, the Indian Army has evolved into a strong, robust and reliable force.

Jointness, Self-Reliance, and 'Yoddha First'

"'J' stands for Jointness and Integration; to enhance the Indian Army's operational effectiveness, we will maintain synergy, complete coordination and alignment with the Air Force and the Navy. This integrated approach will enable us to participate in nation-building and propel us towards the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat 2047' (Developed India 2047). 'A' stands for Aatmanirbharta. Leveraging indigenous capabilities and technologies developed within the country, we will build a self-reliant Army. Our overarching aim will be to win wars using indigenous solutions...'Y' stands for 'Yoddha First' (Soldier First) is my guiding principle. In my definition, everyone from the newest Agniveer to the most senior veteran is a warrior, and these warriors constitute the greatest strength of our Army...On this occasion, I also pay my respects to General Upendra Dwivedi and all my former Army Chiefs, under whose vision and leadership the Indian Army has evolved into a strong, robust, and reliable force," he further added. (ANI)