Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praised Digital India on its 11th anniversary, highlighting how it has transformed India into a global innovation model. The country has over 1.03B internet connections and has connected 220,000 Gram Panchayats.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that the Digital India initiative, launched under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has transformed India into a global model of digital innovation over the past 11 years.

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He said that the country now has over 1.03 billion internet connections, while the BharatNet project has extended digital connectivity to nearly 220,000 Gram Panchayats. India has also established itself as one of the world's largest digital ecosystems. By leveraging technology to strengthen good governance and public service delivery, the government has accelerated development while providing millions of citizens with improved access to services and new opportunities, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office.

The Chief Minister further stated that this digital transformation has had a significant impact in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand as well. Digital services have reached remote mountainous regions, UPI has enabled seamless digital payments in villages and tourist destinations, and benefits under various government welfare schemes are being transferred directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Over the last decade, Digital India has become the foundation of India's digital economy and Digital Public Infrastructure.

PM Modi on 11 Years of Digital India

India now leads global real-time digital payments, with UPI handling nearly 49% of worldwide transaction volume. The digital economy contributes nearly 12-14% of India's GDP. It is expected to contribute around one-fifth over the next decade. Digital India accelerated innovation, startup growth, and technology adoption across sectors. It also strengthened India's capabilities in Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. As India moves towards Viksit Bharat 2047, Digital India continues to drive inclusive growth, technological self-reliance, and citizen empowerment nationwide, according to an official statement from the Central government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday marked 11 years of the Digital India initiative, highlighting how the programme has reshaped everyday life for citizens across the country since its launch on July 1, 2015.

Sharing his thoughts on the milestone on X, the Prime Minister said, "When over a billion people embrace technology, the impact is transformative!" In another post, PM Modi said, "The success of 11 years of Digital India has given India a new identity worldwide. This reveals the resolve of the countrymen to take the nation to new heights by embracing innovation and technology. A man who has mastery over his mind is the true charioteer of science. He reaches the end of the journey, attaining the supreme abode of Vishnu."

"Digital India is the strong foundation of a developed and self-reliant India. Over the past 11 years, it has played a crucial role in empowering the poor and deprived while making the lives of citizens easier. From the expansion of optical fiber networks to digital transactions, the unprecedented success of this campaign has drawn the attention of the entire world towards India," the PM added.

The 9 Pillars of Digital India

The Digital India Programme was built around 9 pillars to provide a unified framework to expand digital access and foster innovation. That includes Broadband Highways, Universal Access to Mobile Connectivity, Public Internet Access Programme, e-Governance, Electronic Delivery of Services, Information for All, Electronics Manufacturing, IT for Jobs, Early Harvest Programmes.

India's Global Leadership in Digital Public Infrastructure

The release said that India is emerging as a global leader in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), driven by scalable and citizen-centric digital governance platforms. As of February 2026, India has signed MoUs with 24 countries for cooperation on India Stack and DPI systems, covering digital identity, payments, data exchange, and service delivery.

UPI is now live in over eight countries, including the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka, strengthening India's global fintech presence. Platforms such as Aadhaar, DigiLocker, CoWIN, GeM, DIKSHA, UMANG, and eSanjeevani are increasingly shaping international digital governance models. India also launched India Stack Global and the Global DPI Repository during its G20 Presidency in 2023, expanding global access to Indian digital solutions.

As Digital India enters its next decade, India is positioning technology as a tool for inclusive growth, digital empowerment, and global cooperation. (ANI)