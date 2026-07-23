Uttarakhand Technical University cancelled two B. Tech exams after a paper leak. Dehradun police arrested Assistant Professor Ashish Kumar Gupta, who allegedly leaked questions he helped set by sharing them on a WhatsApp group for his college.

An alleged paper leak surfaced at Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University (UTU) on Thursday, prompting the university administration to cancel two B. Tech semester examinations.

Professor Arrested in Connection with Leak

The Dehradun Police has registered an FIR and arrested Ashish Kumar Gupta, an Assistant Professor at Shivalik College of Engineering, who was a member of the team responsible for setting the question paper for the subject Machine Learning for Internet of Things. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, Pramendra Dobhal, said that accused Ashish Gupta breached confidentiality. The probe revealed that several questions in the examination matched those that had been shared earlier in a WhatsApp group associated with the college.

Based on the complaint, an FIR (Case No. 144/26) was registered at Premnagar Police Station under Sections 316 (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police officer said, "Vinay Kumar Patel, the Examination Controller of Uttarakhand Technical University, filed a complaint with Prem Nagar Police Station alleging that the question paper for internal exams scheduled for July 7 and 8 was leaked by a hired professor to benefit certain individuals, thereby breaching exam confidentiality."

"Immediately upon receiving the complaint, Prem Nagar Police registered a case, gathered relevant information, and included an internal investigation report. The main accused, Ashish Gupta, was arrested, and all documents related to the exam preparations and the leaked question paper were seized. Gupta will be presented in court, and anyone found to have benefited unfairly from the leaked paper will also be included in the investigation," the SSP added.

Action Amidst National Scrutiny on Exam Integrity

He said, "The action is in accordance with the directives of the Chief Minister, ensuring that any irregularities are promptly addressed with strong legal action." This paper leak controversy comes amid widespread protests over the NEET-UG paper leak, which happened in May, after which the re-examination was held on June 21. (ANI)