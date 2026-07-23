Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders protested at Gandhi Smriti over the NEET-UG paper leak. He accused the Modi government of 'assassinating democracy' and demanded the Education Minister's removal amid scuffles with police.

'Modi Govt is Assassinating Democracy': Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, along with INDIA bloc leaders on Thursday, reached Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg amid heavy security deployment, in solidarity with those who died by suicide following the NEET-UG paper leak and to express solidarity with those injured during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests. The Opposition leaders reached Gandhi Smriti in buses.

The Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "Our leader Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated over here. Today, the Modi government is assassinating democracy in India, brutalizing students, and beating students. The Opposition is not going to accept this. We are with the students, and Mr Narendra Modi has to remove the Education Minister and apologize."

Opposition March Met With Heavy Police Resistance

The Opposition leaders set out from Rahul Gandhi's residence to march to Gandhi Smriti in solidarity with students protesting against the alleged paper leak and demanding accountability.

The protest turned tense after Congress workers pushed past police barricades, leading to scuffles with Delhi Police personnel.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that authorities prevented Opposition MPs from marching in solidarity with students protesting in the national capital.

Heavy police deployment was seen outside Rahul Gandhi's residence, near Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence and around the residence of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Multiple layers of barricading were put in place to stop buses carrying Opposition MPs.

The first bus carrying Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Opposition leaders reached near Amit Shah's residence before proceeding via Sunahri Masjid Road towards Gandhi Smriti.

Congress workers had already assembled near Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg, where the main gate remained closed as the leaders arrived.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "No one can stop us from standing with the students of India." No one can stop us from standing with the students of India. भारत के छात्रों के साथ खड़े होने से हमें कोई नहीं रोक सकता। pic.twitter.com/ALypCpklbX — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 23, 2026

Speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition had first sought permission to march to India Gate before deciding to proceed to Gandhi Smriti. "Because our students are on the street, all the opposition MPs felt that we should also be on the street. We wanted all opposition MPs to go to India Gate, but they refused us. Then we said we want to go to Tees January Marg. Here, they have parked this bus, and the driver basically got off and abandoned it. We are not able to move forward. But the main message to the students is... We wanted to go to Tees January Marg symbolically because it's Gandhiji's assassination spot," he said.

Police Warn Protesters of Legal Action

Meanwhile, Delhi Police announced, "No sit-in protest or gathering is allowed here. If this sit-in protest of yours continues here like this, it will be declared illegal, due to which legal action will be taken against you. So, you are requested to end this protest and sit-in demonstration right here and disperse peacefully."

Despite the warning, Congress workers continued raising slogans, with several breaching police barricades while attempting to move towards Gandhi Smriti.

'Students Are Not Alone': Opposition Stands in Solidarity

Earlier, Gandhi said the INDIA alliance leaders were heading to Gandhi Smriti to express solidarity with students affected by the NEET controversy. "Right now, MPs and leaders of the INDIA alliance are peacefully heading to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg. We go to remember the students we lost - the children driven to take their own lives after the NEET paper leak. And we go to stand with the students who lie injured today - beaten for peacefully demanding justice and accountability. India's students are not alone. The entire Opposition stands with them and their demands," he posted on X.

Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib alleged that Rahul Gandhi had been placed under "house arrest" to prevent him from raising students' issues. "Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, is raising the voice of the country's students and will continue to do so today. He has been placed under house arrest. They should be ashamed. They should ensure that paper leaks are stopped and that the future of the country's youth is not destroyed," Chib said.

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury criticised the police action, saying, "Wherever we go, this country is ours. These people are intimidating us by calling the police. We are not afraid of this."

Parliament Deadlock Over NEET Issue Continues

The protest came amid the continuing deadlock in Parliament over the NEET-UG paper leak issue. The Opposition has demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and a discussion under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, while the Centre has maintained that it is ready to discuss the issue without any preconditions. (ANI)