NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal questions the opposition's stance on women's representation, arguing they cannot support the Women's Reservation Bill while simultaneously targeting Maharashtra's first woman Deputy CM, Sunetra Pawar.

Bhujbal Questions Hypocrisy on Women's Reservation

Amid the ongoing national debate over the Women's Reservation Bill, senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal questioned the opposition's stand on women's representation, arguing that those who publicly support the Women's Reservation Bill cannot simultaneously target Maharashtra's first woman Deputy Chief Minister, Sunetra Pawar.Referring to the ongoing national discussion around the Women's Reservation Bill, Bhujbal said the legislation has been the subject of efforts for many years and is now moving towards implementation. He said that while several political parties claim to support greater representation for women, their actions often contradict their stated position.

"If we talk about Maharashtra, our Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Tai Pawar is the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Many of those who speak in favour of the Women's Reservation Bill are the very people who continuously oppose Sunetra Tai Pawar. They plant stories in the media to create a false narrative and to project that she cannot run the party," Bhujbal said.

He alleged that there is a consistent pattern of manufacturing negative stories about the NCP with the aim of creating the perception that the party is unable to manage its affairs. Such narratives should be avoided, he said, and everyone should support Sunetra Pawar's leadership.

Bhujbal questioned whether it was appropriate to advocate for women's reservation nationally while simultaneously undermining a woman already occupying one of the state's highest constitutional offices.

"If you truly support the Women's Reservation Bill, then first stand beside Maharashtra's first woman Deputy Chief Minister. We should come together to support women's reservation and ensure greater representation for women," he said.

He stressed that the purpose of the Women's Reservation Bill is to expand women's participation in legislatures and governance. He said the legislation represents an important step towards increasing women's representation in Parliament and should receive broad political support.

Invoking Maharashtra's Progressive Legacy

Highlighting Maharashtra's progressive social legacy, Bhujbal invoked the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and BR Ambedkar. He particularly referred to the contributions of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule towards women's education and equality.

"Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule dedicated their lives to women's education. We believe in equality between men and women, and women deserve proper representation. If you truly believe in these ideals, then broaden your hearts. Support women in Maharashtra as well as in Delhi," Bhujbal said.

Bhujbal's remarks sought to frame support for the Women's Reservation Bill and support for women occupying positions of political leadership as complementary commitments, arguing that both must go hand in hand. (ANI)