The Punjab SC Commission sought reports on a lathi charge on sanitation workers in Barnala and two other cases. Opposition leaders Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Sukhbir Singh Badal criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government over the incident.

The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission on Thursday issued suo motu notices in three separate cases and sought reports from senior district officials, including the SSP of Barnala, regarding lathi charge on sanitation workers.

SC Commission Seeks Reports on Three Cases

Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said the notices were issued after the cases came to the Commission's notice through newspaper reports.

The first notice has been issued to the SSP of Barnala, seeking a report regarding lathi charge on sanitation workers, Garhi said.

In the same matter, the Commission has also sought a report from the SSP of Jalandhar district regarding the alleged lack of action in the murder case of Anu, a Scheduled Caste girl from Phillaur.

Besides, a report has been sought from the Deputy Commissioner of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar regarding a case related to the crematorium of Sahungra village, the Commission Chairman said.

Garhi said reports in all three cases have been sought by July 28.

Opposition Slams Bhagwant Mann Government

Congress Criticises 'Police Brutality'

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the alleged lathi-charge on sanitation workers in Barnala, saying the "difference is only in the faces, the method is the same."

Taking to X, "Bhagwant Mann, the difference is only in the faces; the method is the same. In Delhi, the BJP suppresses the voice of protesters; in Punjab, your government does. Today in Barnala, the lathi charge on sanitation workers and police brutality with tear gas is the true picture of your "change." @BhagwantMann, Punjab is demanding answers", he said.

SAD Alleges 'Goonda Raj'

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday accused the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab of targeting women, youth and farmers, alleging that the state has been pushed into a "Police Raj" and "Goonda Raj."

Taking to X, "Not content with brutalising our farmers, teachers and contractual employees of various departments, the Aam Aadmi Party is now targeting our women, our youth & even destroying the economy of our State. The shameful & barbaric treatment meted out to women safai sevaks in Barnala proves that Guru Dokhi @BhagwantMann is not just running a Police Raj alone but has also instituted a Goonda Raj," he said.

"The Guru Dokhi is operating @ArvindKejriwal 's sinister conspiracy to recruit outsiders in govt jobs in Punjab. The State has witnessed one recruitment scam after another, with the latest being the Pharmacy Officer scam," he said.

"Caught in a bind, the AAP govt is pushing all our institutions into the red to borrow money to fulfil its political ends. It has taken a loan of Rs 13,000 crore besides forcing PSPCL to take a loan of Rs 10,000 crore. All this will result in a hike in power bills & reduced power for farmers", he further said. (ANI)