Saket Court recorded the testimony of Inspector Ram Singh, the investigating officer in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. The court is conducting day-to-day hearings to expedite the trial of the accused, Aftab Amin Poonawala.

Investigating Officer's Testimony

Saket Court on Thursday recorded the testimony of a Delhi Police inspector who investigated the Shraddha Walkar Murder case. The Delhi police Inspector is the investigation officer who investigated the case and interrogated the accused Aftab Amin Poonawala. Inspector Ram Singh is the officer who filed the charge sheet after investigation.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala is facing trial in this case. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi recorded the testimony of Inspector Ram Singh in the presence of Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhukar Pandey for Delhi Police. The court is recording the Prosecution evidence on a day-to-day basis.

Inspector Ram Singh was recalled for further examination-in-chief after May 29, 2025, by the court. Inspector Ram Singh deposed about the second supplementary charge sheet and technical documents filed along with it. He was partly examined, and his further cross-examination is deferred for Friday at 2 PM.

DNA Expert Testifies

On Tuesday (July 21), the court recorded the testimony of DNA expert VR Girnar in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. His statement was recorded in connection with the biological and DNA examination conducted in the present case.

Accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala is being represented by Advocate Akshay Bhandari and Megha Saroa. While deposing before the court, Dr Girnar had deposed regarding the biological and DNA examination conducted in the present case. He stated that the exhibits were received on December 23, 2022, and the report was prepared on January 3, 2023. During the evidence, he confirmed that the exhibits were examined, documented, sealed, and handled in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

Trial Proceedings

On May 29, the court had listed the Shraddha Walkar murder case matter for day-to-day hearing from July 20, 2026 till July 27 in order to expedite the trial. There are eight Prosecution witnesses who are to be examined. 13 witnesses' chief evidence has been partly recorded, and there are 12 witnesses whose evidence was deferred. This case pending since 2023.

Case Background

It is alleged that Shraddha Walkar was murdered by his friend Aftab Amin Poonawala in May 2022. His case came to light in November 2022 after her parents actively tried to contact her. An FIR was lodged at Mehrauli police station in November 2022.

It is alleged that Aftab threw the body parts of Shraddha in the jungle after murdering her. Shraddha's father, Vikas Walkar, died in 2025. (ANI)