Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the Uttarakhand government will establish the country's first 'Agniveer Employment Cell'. The cell will coordinate skill development, guidance, and employment for Agniveers in various sectors.

Uttarakhand government will establish the country's first 'Agniveer Employment Cell ', Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said. In a post on X, Dhami said the 'Agniveer Employment Cell' will serve as a robust platform for coordinating skill development, guidance, and employment opportunities for Agniveers.

"Uttarakhand will establish the country's first 'Agniveer Employment Cell'. On the heroic land of Uttarakhand, honouring the soldiers dedicated to national defence is our utmost priority. With this resolve, our government will establish the country's first 'Agniveer Employment Cell', which will become a powerful medium for coordinating the skill development, guidance, and all employment-related opportunities for Agniveers," he said.

Connecting Agniveers to Government and Private Sectors

"Our government has already implemented 10 per cent horizontal reservation in state government services for Agniveers. Now, this special employment cell will connect Agniveers to opportunities in various government and private sectors, including police, disaster management, and forest department; provide necessary counseling; and ensure the effective utilization of their skills, discipline, and experience in the state's development," he added.

Empowering Agniveers Through Self-Employment and Grants

The Chief Minister, who addressed Yuva Agniveer Samvad Programme in Dehradun on Friday, said Uttarakhand stands with its brave soldiers and their families at every level for their honour, security, and welfare. "In addition to the prescribed grant under the Homestay Scheme, a special grant will be provided to ex-servicemen and Agniveers. Furthermore, they will also be given priority benefits in schemes related to self-employment," he said.

The Chief Minister further declared that the state aims to empower Agniveers to pursue both government service and self-employment opportunities. He emphasised that the objective is to ensure that returning Agniveers are not only self-reliant but also capable of generating employment for others. "We will strive to ensure that Agniveers can pursue self-employment alongside government service opportunities. Upon their return, the aim is for them not only to be self-employed but also to create jobs for others. Our government will establish a dedicated cell for Agniveers," he said. (ANI)