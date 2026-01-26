Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said the govt will review laws on religious sites after the Gangotri Temple Committee banned non-Hindus. The CM stated all stakeholders' views will be considered. A similar proposal is planned for Badrinath-Kedarnath.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that the state government "will consider the views of all stakeholders" while reviewing laws related to ancient religious sites in the state. This comes after a decision taken unanimously during a meeting of the Shri Gangotri Temple Committee held on Sunday that non-Hindus will be prohibited from entering Gangotri Dham in Uttarakhand.

Addressing the reporters on the same matter, CM Dhami said, "We have already stated that, since all these religious sites are our ancient places of worship, the people who visit and manage these places, including members of our religious organizations, the pilgrimage committees, the Ganga Sabha, the Kedar Sabha, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, our revered saint community, and everyone else involved in managing these sites, will have their opinions and views considered."

The Chief Minister further added that these holy places hold great historical and religious significance, and "certain laws were enacted regarding them in the past."

"These places hold great historical and religious significance, and certain laws were enacted regarding them in the past. We are also reviewing those laws and will proceed based on that," Dhami added.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat criticised the state government alleging that the BJP government had no issues left on their agenda. "I do not have any comments to make on this because this is the BJP's own agenda. Let them do it...Other religions across the world attract people to their places of worship. They do not prohibit, they attract, so that the greatness and qualities of one's religion can be accepted by other people...Now, a new tradition has been set into motion. Perhaps, there are no issues left on their election agenda. So, new agendas are being invented," Harish Rawat said.

Non-Hindus will be prohibited from entering Gangotri Dham in Uttarakhand after a decision was taken unanimously during a meeting of the Shri Gangotri Temple Committee held on Sunday. Shri Gangotri Temple Committee Chairman Suresh Semwal stated that, as per the decision, the entry of non-Hindus into the Dham will be strictly prohibited. He added that the ban will also remain in force at Mukhba, the winter residence of the deity.

Meanwhile, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Hemant Dwivedi said that a proposal to ban non-Hindus from entering both Dhams and all temples under the Temple Committee will be presented at the upcoming board meeting. (ANI)