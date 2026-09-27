Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde demands an apology from Rahul Gandhi for spreading 'fake news' about the Election Commission, accusing the INDIA alliance of running on lies and attempting to defame PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shinde Demands Apology Over 'Fake News'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, demanding his apology for spreading fake news about internal differences in the Election Commission. "Rahul Gandhi should apologize to the people of the country. The entire politics of the 'INDIA' alliance can only run on lies, rumors, and 'fake narratives'—this has been proven once again! By spreading fake news about internal differences in the Election Commission, the way the leaders of the 'INDIA' alliance were beating their chests and celebrating has been deflated by the 'joint statement' of all three Election Commissioners, puncturing the air from their balloon of lies," Shinde said on X.

'Failed Attempt to Defame PM Modi, Amit Shah'

Using these false claims, Rahul Gandhi and his allies attempted to defame and target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "Taking shelter behind this very issue, Rahul Gandhi and the leaders of the 'INDIA' alliance also made a failed attempt to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister Amit Shah. For defaming our leaders and leveling false accusations against them, Rahul Gandhi and the 'INDIA' alliance should immediately apologize to the people of the country. Continuously defaming constitutional institutions, raising questions on democratic processes, and spreading confusion among the public has become the core nature of this negative alliance," he furher said.

He asserted that 140 crore citizens stood firmly behind PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, rendering false allegations ineffective. "The aware public of the country has fully understood these political games and at the right time, will once again show them their proper place! The false and fabricated accusations of the INDIA alliance will not have the slightest effect on the image of the NDA's top leadership, because the 140 crore people of the country stand like a rock with PM Modi and Amit Shah," he added.

Fadnavis Calls for Facts, Not Rumours

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the controversy around SIR deserves facts, not rumours. "The controversy around SIR deserves facts, not rumours. The ECI’s official record clearly refers to the Commission’s order of 24 June 2025 and states that the SIR process moved forward with the unanimous approval of the Commission. The official document is out. Read it before repeating your false claims," Devendra Fadnavis said in a post on X.

ECI Clarifies Stand Amid Controversy

Shinde's remarks come amid mounting opposition criticism of the Election Commission after a report in The Indian Express said that decisions regarding the SIR process were objected to by two of the three Election Commissioners. The report stated that Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections multiple times over decisions and orders issued without their knowledge.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) clarified its position on Saturday and said all decisions related to the schedule of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were taken with the "unanimous approval of the Commission". The EC further stated that a letter sent to the Cabinet Secretary was related to the functioning of an officer on deputation and not any policy matter of the poll body. (ANI)