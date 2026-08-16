Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a 120-metre, double-lane RCC bridge over Sher Nala in Nainital district, built for Rs 9.93 crore. The new bridge will ease traffic disruptions for locals and tourists, especially during monsoon.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated a newly constructed 120-metre-span, double-lane RCC concrete bridge over Sher Nala on the Haldwani-Chorgalia-Sitarganj road in Nainital district, built at a cost of Rs 9.93 crore.

The Chief Minister visited Government Inter College, Lakhanmandi, Chorgalia, in Nainital district. At the helipad, he was welcomed by Cabinet Minister Ram Singh Kaida, Lalkuan MLA Dr Mohan Singh Bisht, District Panchayat Chairperson Deepa Darmawal, district officials, including District Magistrate Lalit Mohan Ryal and Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Manjunath TC, along with various public representatives, as per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

CM Dhami Addresses Public Grievances

During his visit, Chief Minister Dhami met local residents and public representatives at Government Inter College, Lakhanmandi, and heard their grievances. He directed officials to give top priority to resolving public grievances and ensure their prompt disposal. The Chief Minister enquired about the well-being of the people and listened to their concerns. He said that addressing public grievances is a priority of the government and instructed officials to ensure their timely resolution. He also directed that people should not have to make repeated visits to government offices for even minor issues and stressed the need for an efficient and responsive system.

New Bridge to End Monsoon Woes

Subsequently, Chief Minister Dhami inaugurated a newly constructed 120-metre-span, double-lane RCC concrete bridge over Sher Nala on the Haldwani-Chorgalia-Sitarganj road. The bridge has been constructed at a cost of Rs 9.93 crore, as per the release.

During the monsoon season, Sher Nala often swelled due to heavy rainfall, causing difficulties for local residents. The flow of traffic was frequently disrupted, forcing people to take longer routes to reach their destinations. With the inauguration of the new 120-metre double-lane RCC concrete bridge, both local residents and tourists are expected to benefit significantly.

As per the release, local residents expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the completion of the bridge, which is expected to provide safer and smoother connectivity in the region.

Regional Development Meeting

The Chief Minister held a meeting with the MPs and MLAs from the Nainital Lok Sabha constituency at Nandhor Garh Palace in Gaulapar, Nainital.

In a post on X, Dhami wrote, "In Gaulaapar, Nainital, a meeting was held with the esteemed Members of Parliament from the Almora Lok Sabha constituency, MLAs, and district presidents, where various issues related to regional development were discussed in detail. Additionally, deliberations were held on strengthening the organisation further, making it more active and more dedicated to public service." (ANI)