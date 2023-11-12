Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Uttarakhand: Several trapped as under construction tunnel collapses, rescue ops underway

    Several workers are feared trapped inside a tunnel in Uttarakhand after a part of the under-construction structure collapsed. Efforts are on to open the tunnel and rescue the trapped workers from the tunnel.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 12, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

    The under-construction structure in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district collapsed on Sunday early morning, raising the possibility that at least 36 people are trapped within.

    The National and State Disaster Response Fund (NDRF & SDRF) teams and police personnel have been rushed to the spot, and rescue operations are currently underway in the tunnel connecting Silkyara to Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri National Highway.

    Police said the incident occurred around 4 am when a 150-metre-long portion of the four-and-a-half-kilometer-long tunnel collapsed.

    In order to cut through the rubble, vertical drilling equipment are being set up, and oxygen pipes have been transported within. The officials' latest assessment is that it may take two to three days to evacuate the personnel.

    Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi said the tunnel has broken about 200 meters ahead of the starting point.

    “On the information, Commander SDRF, Manikant Mishra immediately directed SDRF rescue teams under the leadership of Inspector Jagdamba Vijalwan to leave for the spot with necessary rescue equipment. After reaching the spot, SDRF is carrying out relief and rescue work on a war footing in coordination with other rescue units,” the statement said.

     

    Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he is in touch with the officials on the spot.  "I have been in contact with the officials from the time I got to know about the incident...NDRF and SDRF are at the spot. We pray to god for the safe return of everybody," he said.

