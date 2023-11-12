Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023: Over 22 lakh diyas illuminate Lord Ram's city on Diwali (PHOTOS)

    First Published Nov 12, 2023, 9:21 AM IST

    Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023: Ayodhya achieved a new world record during the seventh edition of Deepotsav by illuminating the Saryu river banks with over 22 lakh 'diyas,' setting the record for the largest simultaneous lamp lighting at a single location

    article_image1

    Ayodhya set a new world record during the seventh Deepotsav, illuminating the Saryu river banks with over 22 lakh 'diyas,' establishing the largest simultaneous lamp lighting at a single location.

    article_image2

    The earthen lanterns, totalling 22.23 lakh, were lit by 25,000 volunteers at the 51 ghats of Ram Ki Paidi, exceeding last year's count by 6.47 lakh.

    article_image3

    'Jai Shri Ram' echoed in Ayodhya as representatives from the Guinness Book of World Records, using drones to count the lamps, officially recognized the city's achievement.

    article_image4

    The ceremonial lighting included dignitaries like Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, and cabinet members at the Saryu River banks.

    article_image5

    Since the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, Deepotsav has evolved into a significant annual event, with the lamp count progressively increasing each year.

    article_image6

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings to Ayodhya upon receiving the Guinness World Records certificate.

    article_image7

    The seventh Deepotsav attracted diplomats from 54 countries, with live telecasts in over 100 nations, featuring cultural presentations, tableaus, and Ramlila performances from various countries.

    article_image8

    Artists from 21 states, 11 tableaus, and the talents of 2,500 artists from India and abroad illuminated Ayodhya during the celebration.

    article_image9

    Active participation from volunteers representing educational institutions and voluntary organizations added to the grandeur of the ceremony.

    article_image10

    Coinciding with Hanuman Jayanti, this year's Deepotsav marked an unparalleled event in Ayodhya, with only 72 days remaining for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla's idol on January 22.

