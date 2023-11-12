Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023: Over 22 lakh diyas illuminate Lord Ram's city on Diwali (PHOTOS)

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023: Ayodhya achieved a new world record during the seventh edition of Deepotsav by illuminating the Saryu river banks with over 22 lakh 'diyas,' setting the record for the largest simultaneous lamp lighting at a single location

Ayodhya set a new world record during the seventh Deepotsav, illuminating the Saryu river banks with over 22 lakh 'diyas,' establishing the largest simultaneous lamp lighting at a single location.

The earthen lanterns, totalling 22.23 lakh, were lit by 25,000 volunteers at the 51 ghats of Ram Ki Paidi, exceeding last year's count by 6.47 lakh.

'Jai Shri Ram' echoed in Ayodhya as representatives from the Guinness Book of World Records, using drones to count the lamps, officially recognized the city's achievement.

The ceremonial lighting included dignitaries like Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, and cabinet members at the Saryu River banks.

Since the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, Deepotsav has evolved into a significant annual event, with the lamp count progressively increasing each year.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings to Ayodhya upon receiving the Guinness World Records certificate.

The seventh Deepotsav attracted diplomats from 54 countries, with live telecasts in over 100 nations, featuring cultural presentations, tableaus, and Ramlila performances from various countries.

Artists from 21 states, 11 tableaus, and the talents of 2,500 artists from India and abroad illuminated Ayodhya during the celebration.

Active participation from volunteers representing educational institutions and voluntary organizations added to the grandeur of the ceremony.

Coinciding with Hanuman Jayanti, this year's Deepotsav marked an unparalleled event in Ayodhya, with only 72 days remaining for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla's idol on January 22.