Nagesh Babu Lad, 34, died after jumping from the fifth floor of Belapur Court in Navi Mumbai moments after receiving a life sentence for 2019 murder and attempted murder charges. He succumbed to his injuries at Apollo Hospital.

Convict Dies After Jumping From Fifth Floor Of Belapur Court Building

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): A 34-year-old man, identified as Nagesh Babu Lad, died after jumping off the fifth floor of Belapur Court soon after the Court awarded him life imprisonment in murder and attempt to murder cases from 2019. The critically injured convict was immediately rushed to Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai, where doctors declared him dead upon examination, police said.

According to available details, the Nerul police arrested Nagesh Babu Lad in 2019 on charges of murder and attempted murder. A case had been registered against him under Sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code, after which an investigation was initiated. On Monday, after hearing arguments from both sides, the court presided over by Judge Prasanna Chandgude convicted Nagesh and sentenced him to life imprisonment. According to eyewitnesses and police sources, Nagesh went into severe shock and despair upon hearing the verdict. Just moments after exiting the courtroom, he suddenly leapt from the fifth floor of the building. The high-impact fall caused critical injuries and led to chaos across the court premises. Police personnel present at the scene rushed him to the hospital, but he had already succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)