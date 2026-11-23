Authorities have heightened security at Madurai's Thiruparankundram temple for Karthigai Deepam. Thousands of police, CCTV cameras, and bomb squads are deployed amid a Supreme Court-monitored legal dispute over the ceremonial lamp ritual.

Madurai Security Stepped Up Ahead of Karthigai Deepam Hilltop Ritual

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 (ANI): Security has been stepped up at Thiruparankundram in Madurai ahead of the Karthigai Deepam festival on Tuesday, with thousands of police personnel deployed, more than 70 CCTV cameras installed and bomb disposal squads conducting checks at sensitive locations amid the ongoing dispute over lighting the ceremonial lamp atop the hill. Elaborate security arrangements have been made around Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple, one of the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan, amid anticipation over whether the traditional lamp will be lit near the Uchchi Pillayar Temple, as in previous years, or on the stone pillar atop the hill in accordance with the Supreme Court’s interim order.

On Sunday, the Tamil Nadu government's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HRCE) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, asking to review a one-time interim arrangement for lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 24. Attention is now on whether the Supreme Court will take up the petition for an urgent hearing on Monday. As a precautionary measure, hundreds of police personnel have been deployed around Thiruparankundram Hill to maintain law and order. More than 70 CCTV cameras have been installed on the hill and at key locations in the surrounding areas. Advanced face-detection cameras are also being used to identify and monitor the movement of suspicious individuals. Bomb disposal squad personnel equipped with specialised detection devices are conducting checks at the Uchchi Pillayar Temple, Nellithoppu, hill pathways and other sensitive locations. Additional police personnel have also been deployed in the surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, rain lashed parts of Tiruvannamalai city and other areas of the district as devotees began arriving in large numbers for the annual Karthigai Deepam festival at the famous Arunachaleswarar Temple. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall in Tiruvannamalai district on Monday and Tuesday, coinciding with the festival. Despite the rain, devotees continued to arrive in the city to participate in the celebrations. With more than 50 lakh devotees and members of the public expected to visit Tiruvannamalai for the festival, officials have intensified sanitation arrangements along the 14-kilometre Girivalam Path surrounding the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple. Due to the shortage of sanitation workers to manage the additional cleaning requirements, personnel have been brought in from other districts to assist with the work. Officials inspected the sanitation arrangements and reviewed the deployment of workers to ensure that the Girivalam Path remains clean and hygienic throughout the festival.

The Karthigai Deepam row centres on a protracted legal dispute over lighting the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar atop Madurai’s Thiruparankundram hill situated near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah. The controversy originated in November 2025 when local authorities withheld permission for the hilltop ritual due to law-and-order concerns, a decision subsequently overturned by the Madras High Court in December 2025 and reaffirmed by a division bench in January 2026, which directed the ceremony to proceed in coordination with the police and the Archaeological Survey of India. The Tamil Nadu government then escalated the matter to the Supreme Court, which issued notice on the state's plea in August 2026. Most recently, on November 20, 2026, a bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting for November 24 without establishing a legal precedent or resolving broader ownership and customary claims. (ANI)