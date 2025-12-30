The Uttarakhand government has reviewed infrastructure ahead of the winter tourist season to ensure visitor safety. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami stated the state is fully prepared, while 'Operation Kalnemi' has been launched to curb illegal activities.

Ahead of the peak winter travel season, the Uttarakhand government has completed a high-level review of road conditions, traffic management, and hotel standards. The administration aims to prevent bottlenecks at major tourist hubs, ensuring that every visitor can enjoy the state's natural beauty without encountering civic hurdles.

"A large number of tourists from across the country come to our major cities. Their safety is our topmost priority. Traffic, hotels, cleanliness, and roads should be in order. No one should face any inconvenience. Therefore, arrangements have been reviewed across all departments. Dev Bhoomi is fully prepared, everyone is welcome," said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Development and Cultural Preservation

From cities to remote villages, road connectivity, education, healthcare, and drinking water facilities are being strengthened. At the same time, efforts are underway to preserve the state's rich cultural heritage.

Under the leadership of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand government is working with full commitment to protect the cultural, religious, and social identity of Devbhoomi, according to a CMO release. The Chief Minister has a clear vision of Uttarakhand as not just a geographical state but also a centre of faith, tradition, and belief for millions of people, and will not compromise on its dignity under any circumstances.

'Operation Kalnemi' to Preserve Sanctity

In line with this policy, the state government has effectively launched "Operation Kalnemi" across the state from July 10 to take strict action against superstition, fraud, illegal activities, and suspicious elements operating under the guise of religion and faith. The objective of this initiative is to preserve the sanctity of Devbhoomi, strengthen law and order, and protect public trust, the release said.

State-wide Verification and Arrests

Under Operation Kalnemi, extensive verification and enforcement drives were conducted in sensitive districts, including Haridwar, Dehradun, and Udham Singh Nagar. In Haridwar district, 3,091 individuals were verified, resulting in the registration of 715 cases and the arrest of 305 persons. In Dehradun district, 1,711 individuals were verified, resulting in 206 arrests, the registration of 9 cases, and preventive action against 380 persons. Strict action was also taken against foreign nationals residing illegally in the district. In Udham Singh Nagar district, effective action was taken against 220 suspicious individuals, and cases were registered in serious matters.

At the state level, more than 4,802 individuals have been verified so far, with 724 cases registered and 511 arrests made. Additionally, 19 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally were arrested, of whom 10 have already been deported, while legal proceedings are underway in the remaining cases.

A Campaign for Law and Order

Chief Minister has clearly stated that this campaign is not directed against any particular class or community, but is aimed at safeguarding law and order and protecting the dignity of Devbhoomi. Faith will be respected, but crime, superstition, and fraud carried out under the cover of faith will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The Chief Minister has instructed officials to maintain continuous monitoring of such activities and has emphasised that negligence at any level will not be tolerated. The strictest action will be taken against anyone who attempts to undermine the identity and sanctity of Devbhoomi.

Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the Uttarakhand government remains committed to protecting cultural and religious values along with development, and Operation Kalnemi stands as a strong example of this resolve. (ANI)