Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the HRRL Greenfield Refinery in Pachpadra, Rajasthan, calling it among the world's top 25% for technology. The ₹80,000 crore project will boost India's energy security and self-reliance.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said the newly inaugurated HRRL Greenfield Integrated Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Pachpadra ranks among the world's top 25 per cent of refineries in terms of technology and will play a key role in strengthening India's energy security and self-reliance.

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Technologically Advanced Refinery

Addressing the inauguration ceremony after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the refinery to the nation, Puri said the 9 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) refinery-cum-petrochemical complex has a Nelson Complexity Index (NCI) of 17, placing it among the most technologically advanced refineries globally.

"Whenever we discuss refineries globally, their technology is graded on a scale of 1 to 20; this complex has a Nelson Complexity Index of 17, which means it ranks among the top 25 per cent of refineries worldwide in terms of technology. This refinery will be capable of processing both imported crude and crude produced within India, and the total cost of this project is approximately ₹80,000 crore," Puri said.

He said the refinery would generate employment, boost industrial growth in Rajasthan and contribute to India's energy self-sufficiency.

"In the last ten years, very few greenfield refineries have been built. Two of these were dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji at IOCL's Paradip Refinery in 2016, and today here in Pachpadra, the HRRL refinery, which is a joint venture of HPCL and the Government of Rajasthan," he said.

Extensive Supporting Infrastructure

Puri said extensive infrastructure had been created to support the refinery, including dedicated pipelines for crude oil and water.

"To transport crude oil to the refinery, a dedicated 490-kilometre-long pipeline was laid from Mundra. Additionally, a 75-kilometre local crude pipeline was constructed from the Mangala oil field. For water supply, arrangements were made to bring water from the Nachna reservoir through a separate 230-kilometre-long pipeline. Prime Minister, it was your clear resolve that the Thar region should be linked to the mainstream of the country's development," he said.

Project Delays Under Previous Government

The Union Minister alleged that although the project was launched in 2013 and an MoU was signed in 2017, it remained delayed during the previous Congress government in Rajasthan.

"This project originally started in September 2013. In April 2017, an MoU was signed with the then Rajasthan government. However, from 2018 to 2023, during the five-year tenure of the then Congress government in Rajasthan, this project remained stalled. The required equity contribution from the Rajasthan government was not provided, and there were delays in obtaining approvals. In December 2023, when the BJP government was formed again in the state, the situation changed, and the project progressed at full speed," he said.

India's Energy Resilience

Referring to recent global energy disruptions, he said India ensured uninterrupted fuel supplies despite challenges in international markets.

"Not a single one of our 107,000 petrol pumps was shut down... There were no dry-outs anywhere. When challenges arose regarding LPG, our refineries increased production from 35,000 metric tonnes per day to 54,000 metric tonnes," he said. (ANI)

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