In Madhya Pradesh's Dasai village, the Gaay Gohari festival sees devotees lying on the ground while cattle walk over them. This annual post-Diwali ritual is performed to express gratitude and invoke blessings for prosperity and well-being.

Gaay Gohari Festival Observed in Madhya Pradesh

A traditional folk festival, ‘Gaay Gohari’, was celebrated in Dasai village of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Monday, with devotees lying face down on the ground as herds of cows and bulls walked over them as part of an annual ritual. Observed every year on the day after Diwali, the festival is associated with local religious beliefs and the fulfilment of wishes and vows. Devotees take part in the ritual to express their gratitude towards cows after their wishes are fulfilled.

Ritual Details and Beliefs

Preparations for the festival began early in the morning, with cattle adorned with colours, bells and flower garlands. They were also offered special fodder and worshipped as devotees prayed for happiness and prosperity. As part of the ritual, devotees whose wishes have been fulfilled lie flat on the ground, allowing herds of cows and bulls to walk over them. According to local beliefs, the ritual is believed to invoke the blessings of Gau Mata and bring happiness, peace and prosperity.

Significance of the Tradition

Speaking about the tradition, local resident Ramprasad Parmar said, "The Gaay Gohari festival is celebrated because our ancestors made vows—for instance, when there is a lack of rainfall in the village, they make a vow. They also make vows for a good harvest. Furthermore, when cattle suffer from various ailments, vows are made to seek a cure. The festival is also celebrated for the well-being and prosperity of the entire nation. In this, people lie down on the ground, and the cattle pass over them. Remarkably, those lying on the ground remain completely unharmed; they do not even sustain a single scratch and stay perfectly healthy." The Gaay Gohari festival in Dasai village reflects the region’s deep-rooted religious faith and folk traditions in the Dhar district.

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