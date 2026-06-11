A bus carrying pilgrims on the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli suffered a brake failure but was stopped by a boulder, preventing it from plunging into a gorge. All passengers were rescued unhurt by ITBP personnel and local residents.

A major road accident was narrowly averted on Thursday on the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district after a bus ferrying pilgrims suffered a sudden brake failure near Benakuli.

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The bus, carrying devotees returning to Haridwar after darshan at Badrinath Dham, went out of control but was ultimately stopped when it collided with a large roadside boulder, preventing it from falling into a deep gorge.

According to administrative officials, the bus was transporting pilgrims from Jharkhand who had completed their religious journey to the Himalayan shrine.

The incident occurred when the vehicle was descending a stretch near Benakuli, during which the driver reportedly lost control following a sudden brake failure.

Panic spread among passengers as the bus veered dangerously close to the edge of the steep mountain road.

Officials said the bus's forward movement was arrested only after it struck a large rock along the roadside, which prevented it from plunging into the gorge.

Fortunately, all passengers on board escaped unhurt.

Rescue Operation and Relief Measures

Soon after receiving information about the incident, personnel from the 23rd Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), led by Inspector Gyan Prakash, rushed to the spot.

The rescue team promptly evacuated all passengers from the vehicle and ensured their safety.

Relief measures were initiated immediately, and the passengers were shifted to a safer location.

Residents also gathered at the site and assisted in the initial response.

Eyewitnesses praised the swift action and presence of mind shown by ITBP personnel, stating that their timely intervention helped avert what could have been a major tragedy on the sensitive mountain route.

Investigation and Future Measures

The district administration has taken cognisance of the incident and is closely monitoring the situation.

Authorities are expected to conduct a technical inspection of the vehicle and review safety measures on the Badrinath Highway to prevent such incidents in the future. (ANI)