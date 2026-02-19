Uttarakhand Police HQ has ordered a comprehensive security audit of all judges and courts. Directives include deploying more personnel, regulating entry, installing barriers, and deploying QRT/ATS teams to make court premises robust and foolproof.

The Police Headquarters, Uttarakhand (PHQ), has directed all district Superintendents of Police to undertake a comprehensive security audit of judges, courts and court complexes across the state and ensure that any shortcomings identified during the review are addressed without delay.

Speaking to ANI, officials said that in continuation of the ongoing exercise, fresh instructions have been issued to further strengthen security arrangements and make court premises more robust and foolproof, with an emphasis on strict compliance at all levels.

Enhanced Measures and Personnel Deployment

As part of the enhanced measures, PHQ has ordered the deployment of adequate police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel, equipped with necessary security gear, at all court complexes in their respective districts.

Authorities have also been instructed to coordinate with concerned officials to enforce regulated entry and exit through mandatory identity verification at court gates to prevent unauthorised access.

The headquarters has further directed the installation of barriers for access control and the strengthening of screening mechanisms at entry points for visitors.

Local Intelligence Units, along with additional police personnel, will be deployed to support these arrangements.

Security personnel assigned to the protection of judges and court premises have been asked to remain vigilant in view of heightened security sensitivities.

Counter-Threat Preparedness

Considering potential threats, including terrorist incidents and bomb attacks, district police chiefs have been instructed to deploy Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and, wherever feasible, teams from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) at court complexes.

In addition, anti-sabotage checks by bomb disposal squads and dog squads are to be conducted every morning before court proceedings commence.

Continuous CCTV surveillance and regular patrolling within court premises have also been mandated.

Operational Readiness and Review

PHQ has further directed that personnel on duty be periodically reviewed and that mock drills and emergency evacuation exercises be carried out at regular intervals to ensure preparedness in case of any contingency.

