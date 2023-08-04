Uttarakhand: Over 10 people missing after major landslide on Kedarnath Yatra route, search ops underway

Circle Officer Vimal Rawat reported that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched relief and rescue operations. However, none of the missing individuals have been located.

In Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, heavy rainfall triggered a landslide near Gaurikund, posing a threat to travelers on the Kedarnath Yatra route. The natural disaster caused damage to three shops and raised concerns as over 10 individuals are feared to be trapped under the debris.

Circle Officer Vimal Rawat reported that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched relief and rescue operations. However, none of the missing individuals have been located.

Manipur violence: Mob loots AK, 'Ghaatak' rifles, other weapons from police armoury; check details

The missing individuals have been identified as Vinod (26), Mulayam (25), Ashu (23), Priyanshu Chamola (18), Ranbir Singh (28), Amar Bohra, his wife Anita Bohra, their daughters Radhika Bohra and Pinki Bohra, and sons Prithvi Bohra (7), Jatil (6), and Vakil (3).

Reacting to the "unfortunate incident," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed concern and stated that the administration was actively involved in relief and rescue efforts.

In a tweet, CM Dhami said, "In Gaurikund area of ​​district Rudraprayag, due to heavy rains, landslides have caused damage to people and property. The team of disaster management and district administration is fully engaged in relief and rescue work. The government stands completely with the disaster victims."

Situation in Manipur still volatile; mobs ransack police posts, cop killed

The Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police, Vishakha Ashok Bhadane, has confirmed an ongoing search operation to locate the missing individuals. The incident was reported around midnight, and it is feared that more than ten people are currently unaccounted for after the devastating landslide. Their whereabouts remain unknown as authorities continue their efforts to trace them.