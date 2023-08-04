Manipur violence: Mob loots AK, 'Ghaatak' rifles, other weapons from police armoury; check details

On Thursday, the Manipur High Court intervened by issuing a stay order against the proposed mass burial, despite claims from the Kuki community that they had already postponed the event following discussions with the Union home ministry.

Amidst escalating tensions, a violent incident recently unfolded as a mob forcibly broke into a police armory in Bishnupur district. The marauders targeted specific weapons such as AK and Ghaatak series assault rifles, along with over 19,000 bullets of various calibers. The incident occurred at the battalion headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) in Naranseina. This shocking event has heightened concerns over security and raises questions about the underlying causes of such violence.

According to news reports, the armory break-in occurred at the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) headquarters situated in Naranseina.

Situation in Manipur still volatile; mobs ransack police posts, cop killed

An official revealed that the mob managed to loot a significant arsenal, including more than 19,000 rounds of bullets in different calibers, an AK series assault rifle, three 'Ghaatak' rifles, 195 self-loading rifles, five MP-5 guns, sixteen 9mm pistols, 25 bulletproof jackets, 21 carbines, and 124 hand grenades, among other items. This looting took place just before a planned mass burial in Churachandpur.

The mass burial was intended for the Kuki community members who lost their lives during ethnic clashes that had erupted in the state on May 3. The planned burial had become a point of contention with the Meitei community, who opposed the event, leading to heightened tension in the area.

Two other armories located in the state capital were also targeted by Meiteis in attempted lootings, but their efforts were thwarted.

In an unprecedented hearing on Thursday morning, the Manipur High Court intervened by issuing a stay order against the proposed mass burial, despite claims from the Kuki community that they had already postponed the event following discussions with the Union home ministry.

Shamseer controversy: NSS to move HC over action against its members; mulls legal action against Speaker

The ethnic clashes that erupted in Manipur on May 3 resulted in a devastating toll, with over 160 people losing their lives and several hundred sustaining injuries. The clashes were triggered by a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill districts, held to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Manipur's population comprises approximately 53% Meiteis, who primarily reside in the Imphal Valley, while the hill districts are home to Nagas and Kukis, constituting just over 40% of the population.