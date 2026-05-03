Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman held a review meeting after the Met department issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand. Districts are on high alert, with advisories issued for the public and Char Dham Yatra pilgrims.

Following an orange alert issued by the Meteorological Department and recent spells of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in several districts, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman held a review meeting with officials from all districts on Sunday to assess the situation. Based on inputs from district authorities, Suman reviewed ground conditions and issued necessary directions.

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He said that the weather department has also warned of continued adverse conditions in the coming days. "The Meteorological Department has also issued an orange alert for Monday and Tuesday, prompting all districts to remain on high alert," he said.

He directed officials to ensure that all weather-related alerts and advisories are quickly shared with the public through emergency control centres so that people can take timely precautions. "All weather alerts and advisories must be promptly communicated to the public through the State Emergency Operations Centre and District Emergency Operations Centres so that people can take timely precautions," Suman said.

Orange Alert Issued for Several Districts

According to the forecast, an orange alert has been issued for May 4 for Dehradun, Haridwar, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, and Champawat. For May 5, the alert includes Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh. During this period, thunderstorms with lightning, hail, heavy rain, and winds of 40-50 km/h are expected.

Safety Measures and Public Advisory

Suman instructed officials to prioritise the reopening of blocked roads to reduce public inconvenience, adding that most routes have already been cleared and the remaining ones should be restored quickly. He also stressed safety measures for the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, especially regarding helicopter services.

"Helicopter services must strictly operate as per weather conditions and should be suspended during adverse weather to ensure passenger safety," Suman said.

Districts have been asked to remain on alert, strengthen disaster response systems, and ensure quick rescue and relief operations in case of emergencies. Suman also appealed to the public to take weather warnings seriously, avoid unnecessary travel, and strictly follow administrative advisories to reduce the impact of any potential disaster. (ANI)