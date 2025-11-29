Nanakmatta police in Udham Singh Nagar arrested notorious drug trafficker Sukhwinder Singh, who was absconding. Police seized 120.10g of smack worth Rs 36 lakh, an illegal firearm, and cash. Sukkha has several cases under the NDPS Act.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udham Singh Nagar, Manikant Mishra, stated that the district's ongoing anti-drug campaign achieved a major breakthrough when the Nanakmatta police arrested a notorious drug trafficker, Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukkha, a resident of Pachpeda Bhatta, who had been absconding for a long time. He was caught with 120.10 grams of smack, an illegal firearm, and cash. The recovered smack is valued at over Rs 36 lakh in the international market.

Dramatic Chase and Arrest

The SSP reported that the arrest took place in front of Harman Seeds Rice Mill on the Rudrapur Highway. During a routine patrol, a suspicious man attempted to flee into nearby bushes upon spotting the police vehicle. When the team chased him, he pulled out an illegal firearm, but the police surrounded him and managed to apprehend him.

Fugitive's Criminal History

The SSP added that the accused, Sukhwinder alias Sukkha, has several serious cases registered against him under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act at the Nanakmatta police station. To evade arrest, he had fled to Punjab and had returned home on the very day he was caught. On seeing the police, he panicked and tried to escape.