ACP and Arjun Awardee Dinesh Kumar supported Ahmedabad's bid for the 2036 Commonwealth Games, urging a future Olympics bid. Meanwhile, the IOA confirmed Ahmedabad will host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, a move praised by PM Modi.

Dinesh Kumar Backs CWG Bid, Aims for Olympics

ACP and Arjun Awardee Dinesh Kumar on Saturday has expressed his support for Ahmedabad's bid to host the 2036 Commonwealth Games. Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said that hosting the Commonwealth Games for the second time would be a great opportunity for India. "India gets the opportunity to host the Commonwealth Games for the second time as we have hosted it in 2010 as well," Kumar told ANI.

He further requested the government to aim for hosting the Olympics in the future, stating that it would provide a platform for young athletes to compete and bring pride to the nation. "I request the government to aim for the Olympics in the future so our youth can compete and bring pride to the nation.", Kumar added.

'Golden Opportunity' for Athletes

Addressing young sportspersons, Dinesh Kumar urged them to take the moment as a golden opportunity. "My message to all young athletes is to practise hard and strive to win more medals for the country, as this is a golden opportunity for you...", he said.

Ahmedabad Confirmed for 2030 Centenary Games

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday confirmed that Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will be the official venue for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. A statement from IOA said, "Amdavad, India (also known as Ahmedabad), has today been formally ratified as the host of the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, marking a historic moment for the Commonwealth Sport Movement."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India for being awarded the hosting rights to the 100th Commonwealth Games, stating that the nation's "collective commitment" has firmly established India's place on the global sporting stage. In a post on X, he said, "Delighted that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030! Congratulations to the people of India and the sporting ecosystem. It is our collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship that has placed India firmly on the global sporting map. With the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we are eager to be celebrating these historic games with great enthusiasm. We look forward to welcoming the world!" (ANI)