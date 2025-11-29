Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar visited Mandya's Bhoo Varaaha Swamy Temple, prompted by a friend from another party. He revealed his in-laws visited the temple while he was in Tihar jail and said he prayed for the welfare of the state.

Following his visit to Mandya's Bhoo Varaaha Swamy Temple, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, on Saturday, stated that he had been asked by a "friend belonging to another political party" to visit the temple and mentioned that the visit was a sense of "glory" for him.

Shivakumar revealed that his in-laws used to visit the temples four times when he was in the Tihar jail and termed the temple to be a wonderful and historical place. "When I was in Tihar Jail, my mother-in-law and father-in-law came to this temple 4 times. For the last two years, a friend from another party had been telling me to visit here. When I came here, I felt a sense of glory. This is a wonderful, historical temple," DK Shivakumar told reporters.

A Temple of Unity and Faith

The Karnataka Deputy CM stressed that people from all religions come to visit the temple, considering its idol to be very beautiful. He added that he had come to this temple today at God's inspiration and prayed for the welfare of the state. "People of all religions come to this temple and offer prayers. I felt happy seeing it. The idol is very beautiful. Those who are working to build this temple are Muslims. There is no caste or religion in this temple. The reason for coming to this temple today is God's inspiration. I prayed for the welfare of the state. The temple visit was scheduled this morning. I asked the priest if I should bring anything. He said that it is okay to come and have darshan. I don't know if he performed the 'homa' to get me a high position. All the elders and lords are looking at me with love," Shivakumar added.

Visit Amid Rift Speculation

Shivakumar's visit to Mandya's Bhuvarahanaatha Temple, amid speculation of a rift between him and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over leadership in the state. Earlier today, both leaders met for breakfast and echoed their support for the Congress high command's decision on the matter. (ANI)