The Election Commission of India has doubled remuneration for Booth Level Officers to Rs 12,000 and hiked pay for BLO Supervisors to Rs 18,000. It also introduced a new honorarium for Electoral Registration Officers and their assistants.

ECI Hikes Remuneration for Election Officials

The Election Commission of India has doubled the remuneration of Booth Level Officers from Rs 6000 to Rs 12000 and also enhanced the remuneration of BLO Superviser involved in the preparation and revision of electoral rolls from Rs 12000 to Rs 18000, the poll body said in a release on Saturday.

The poll body also decided to introduce honorarium for Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs). "Pure electoral rolls are the bedrock of democracy. The electoral roll machinery, consisting of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), BLO Supervisors and Booth Level Officers (BLOs), do a lot of hard work and play a pivotal role in preparation of impartial and transparent electoral rolls," the release said.

"The Commission has therefore decided to double the annual remuneration for BLOs & also enhanced the remuneration of BLO Supervisors involved in the preparation and revision of electoral rolls," it said. The last such revision was done in 2015. Also, honoraria have been provided to EROs and AEROs for the first time, the release added.

Special Incentive and Electoral Roll Revision

The Commission had also approved a special incentive of Rs 6,000 for BLOs for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) starting from Bihar, the release noted.

The Election Commission of India is conducting the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories, with the final voter list scheduled to be published on February 7, 2026. The first phase of SIR was completed in Bihar in September ahead of the Assembly elections. The exercise covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. (ANI)