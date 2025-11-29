India is witnessing an unprecedented aerospace transformation, said Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, as he launched the indigenous Hansa-3(NG) trainer aircraft and highlighted key projects like the SARAS Mk-2 and loitering munitions.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, on Saturday said that India is witnessing an unprecedented transformation in its aerospace and aviation ecosystem, powered by indigenous technologies, industry partnerships, and a whole-of-government approach.

Speaking at CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) in Bengaluru, the Minister said that the milestones achieved today reflect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that "Hawai chappal wala bhi Hawai jahaj mein chalega," and mark India's march towards becoming a global aviation hub and a self-reliant aerospace manufacturing nation.

Indigenous Trainer Aircraft Hansa-3(NG)

The Minister launched the production version of the indigenous Hansa-3(NG) trainer aircraft, India's first all-composite airframe two-seater aircraft designed to meet the expanding demand for PPL and CPL training. He recalled the Transfer of Technology ceremony held in Delhi earlier this year and expressed satisfaction that within just a few months, the industry partner M/s Pioneer Clean Amps has not only commenced manufacturing preparations but is setting up a ₹150 crore facility at Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, to produce up to 100 aircraft annually, according to the Ministry of Science & Technology's release.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that India will require nearly 30,000 pilots in the next 15-20 years, and Hansa-3(NG) represents a critical step towards fulfilling this domestic requirement through fully indigenous technology, reducing dependence on foreign trainer aircraft, and creating new avenues of livelihood and entrepreneurship in aviation.

Bolstering Regional Connectivity with SARAS Mk-2

Singh highlighted that India is on track to be among the top three nations in domestic and international passenger traffic, supported by a strong middle-class population and a rapidly growing economy. He said the UDAN scheme launched under the Prime Minister's leadership has democratised air travel and created an ecosystem where regional connectivity and cost-effective operations are expanding at a record pace.

To meet this surge, the Minister highlighted CSIR-NAL's ongoing development of the 19-seater Light Transport Aircraft SARAS Mk-2, designed for both civilian and military operations. With a pressurised cabin, digital avionics, glass cockpit, autopilot, command-by-wire flight controls, and significant weight and drag reduction, the aircraft will bolster regional connectivity and address India's indigenous short-haul passenger aircraft requirement. The Minister said that SARAS Mk-2 is only the beginning, as India must now look ahead to conceiving and building larger aircraft-including the 19-seater class, in the long run to meet its growing aviation needs.

Iron Bird Facility Inaugurated

During the visit, Singh inaugurated the Iron Bird Facility for SARAS Mk-2, describing it as a crucial platform for full-system integration, ground testing, and validation of major aircraft subsystems. He noted that such facilities significantly reduce flight-testing risks and accelerate development timelines, enabling engineers to identify and resolve design and software issues early.

The Minister emphasised that CSIR-NAL's advanced R&D ecosystem, working simultaneously with civil aviation, defence services, DRDO and private industry, exemplifies the whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach repeatedly advocated by the Prime Minister.

Venturing into High Altitude Platforms (HAPs)

The Minister also inaugurated a dedicated manufacturing facility for High Altitude Platforms (HAPs), India's initiative to join the select league of nations developing solar-powered unmanned aircraft capable of flying above 20 km altitude for long-endurance missions. With only a few global players such as the US, UK, Germany, South Korea, New Zealand and Japan investing in similar technologies, India's entry into this domain demonstrates its growing scientific capabilities.

CSIR-NAL's subscale vehicle has already achieved 7.5 km altitude and over 10 hours endurance, and the first full-scale flight to 20 km is targeted for 2027. The Minister said that HAPs offer a cost-effective alternative to satellites for surveillance, telecommunication, and environmental monitoring, opening a new frontier for India's aerospace sector.

Enhancing Aviation Safety

Singh inaugurated the NAviMet system at HAL Airport, highlighting CSIR-NAL's long-standing contribution to aviation safety through DRISHTI, AWOS and NAviMet systems deployed across civil and defence airfields. With over 175 systems already operational, NAviMet provides real-time visibility and weather parameters essential for safe landing and take-off, reflecting another successful example of Indigenous Technology in public-private collaboration.

Strengthening Defence with Indigenous Loitering Munition UAV

In a significant move towards strengthening India's defence manufacturing ecosystem, the Minister witnessed the formalisation of CSIR-NAL's collaboration with M/s Solar Defence & Aerospace Ltd. for the development of the indigenous 150-kg class Loitering Munition UAV. Powered by NAL's certified Wankel engine, the UAV will offer a 900 km range, 6-9 hours endurance, a 5 km service ceiling and advanced capabilities such as GPS-denied navigation, low radar cross-section, and AI-enabled target identification.

The Minister said that this PPP model epitomises the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, ensuring that India develops critical defence technologies within the country while building industrial capacity for commercial-scale production.

Shaping India's Aerospace Future

Addressing the gathering, the minister said that CSIR-NAL has shown how government laboratories and private industry can jointly drive national growth by making indigenous products viable, competitive, and globally relevant. He encouraged the institution to expand its outreach to investors, young entrepreneurs, and the public through modern communication tools, ensuring that India's scientific achievements are visible and inspiring to the next generation.

Dr. Jitendra Singh concluded by stating that the achievements showcased today, from trainer aircraft to regional passenger aircraft, high-altitude platforms, unmanned defence systems, and aviation meteorology, are not isolated developments, but part of a transformative national effort to make India a global aviation hub by 2035 and a fully developed nation by 2047. He said that institutions like CSIR-NAL will play a defining role in shaping India's aerospace future, and expressed confidence that the next phase of growth will see even larger milestones and deeper industry involvement. (ANI)