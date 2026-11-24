Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala announced that Kerala will increase female representation in the police force to 30 percent via phased recruitment, while also highlighting the success of the anti-drug initiative Operation Thufan across the state.

Kerala to Increase Women in Police Force to Thirty Percent Share

Malappuram (Keralam) [India], November 24 (ANI): Keralam Home and Vigilance Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said the government would increase women's representation in the state police force to 30 per cent through phased recruitment. Addressing the inauguration of the newly constructed Malappuram Crime Branch Unit office building near Malappuram Police Station, the Minister said future recruitment would follow a 7:3 ratio, ensuring greater participation of women in the force.

"The new government cabinet has already decided to increase female representation in the Kerala Police to 30%. This will be achieved gradually. In future recruitment drives, more women will be inducted in a 7:3 ratio," he said. He said women officers were performing effectively in crime investigations and anti-drug operations. Currently, women officers are serving as Station House Officers in 63 police stations across the state.

Chennithala said special aptitude tests were being conducted to select officers for the Crime Branch and Vigilance departments, giving priority to investigative skills and efficiency. The selection process was introduced in consultation with the State Police Chief and Crime Branch ADGP. The Crime Branch is currently handling 2,763 major cases, including 321 cases registered in 2026 alone. He said priority was being given to completing investigations within a stipulated timeframe.

The Minister also described 'Operation Thufan', launched to curb drug trafficking and substance abuse, as a major success. A total of 17,351 cases have been registered and 16,593 people arrested under the operation. He claimed that criminal cases had declined by 35 per cent within six months compared to the corresponding period last year. He particularly appreciated the Manjeri and Malappuram police teams for travelling to Coimbatore and seizing 15 kg of MDMA. The government was also considering deploying a certain percentage of personnel from Armed Reserve camps and police battalions to police stations to address staff shortages and excessive workloads, he said.

The Minister said around 90 per cent of police stations in Kerala had been shifted to new buildings under the 'My Police Station' project. New buildings were also being planned for police stations functioning in rented premises in Malappuram district, including Karipur, Edavanna, Edakkara, Pothukallu and Mankada. He further said a dashboard-based software system had been introduced to monitor FIR registrations and serious crimes, including murder, robbery and missing-person cases, in real time from the Home Minister's office. The state had also secured an additional Rs 100 crore from the Centre for police modernisation, while 70 per cent of old vehicles piled up in front of police stations had already been removed. He announced that the old vehicles in front of Malappuram Police Station would be cleared and the space handed over to the municipality for beautification.

The newly constructed two-storey Malappuram Crime Branch office building was completed at a cost of Rs 3.20 crore under the 2024-25 annual plan. Spread across 9,140 square feet, the building has modern facilities, including investigation rooms, SP and DySP offices, a conference hall, CI rooms, an administrative office and an MT room. Keralam Industries and IT Minister PK Kunhalikutty, who presided over the function, said the fight against drugs in the state was leading to a major social transformation. He said the number of cases detected by the police reflected the seriousness of the drug menace and described drugs as a major source of several criminal activities. He appreciated the Home Minister for turning the anti-drug campaign into a people's movement and said the new Crime Branch facility would strengthen the police force's efforts to ensure public safety. ET Mohammed Basheer MP was the chief guest. Manjalamkuzhi Ali MLA, State Police Chief Rawada Azad Chandrasekhar, Crime Branch ADGP H. Venkatesh, Crime Branch Kozhikode Range IG S Ajitha Begum, Malappuram District Police Chief Chaitra Teresa John and other officials attended the function. (ANI)