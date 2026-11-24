Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has sharply criticized SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal for reviving the BJP alliance, calling it a betrayal of Punjab's farmers and the political legacy of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Randhawa Slams Sukhbir Badal Over SAD-BJP Alliance as Betrayal

Chandigarh [India], November 24 (ANI): Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday lauched a sharp attack on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal over the party's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling it a "betrayal" of Punjab, its farmers and the legacy of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

In a post on X, Randhawa sharply criticised Sukhbir Badal of joining hands with the BJP and RSS, who he claimed have stood "against the interests" of Punjab farmers.

"RSS + Shiromani Akali Dal + BJP = 'GathSathBandhan' Today, Sukhbir Singh Badal has betrayed not only Punjab and its farming community but also the political legacy of his own father, S. Parkash Singh Badal. During the farmers’ agitation, S. Parkash Singh Badal severed ties with the BJP, placing the interests of Punjab and its farmers above political alliances. However, today, Sukhbir Singh Badal has joined hands with the same RSS and BJP, which have stood against the interests of Punjab and its farmers, effectively stabbing Punjab in the back," he said.

He said that the alliance raises a serious question about Akali Dal's stand during the 2020 farmers' movement against the Centre's three farm bills.

"Was the Akali Dal merely pretending to stand with farmers during the farmers’ agitation, or has Sukhbir Singh Badal now betrayed his father’s political legacy and the people of Punjab by surrendering before the BJP for the sake of political power? Another important question remains: Will the Shiromani Akali Dal maintain its independent political identity, or will it now function at the behest of the RSS and BJP?" he said.

In another post, Randhawa congratulated Badal on the alliance but urged him to use it to press for Punjab's interests.

"Now that you are in an alliance with the BJP, perhaps use that goodwill to pursue two important issues for Punjab," he said.

The first, he said, was to "press the Central Government to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. Faith and religious sentiments should not remain hostage to political and diplomatic deadlocks indefinitely." The second was to "take the Beas–Baba Bakala–Batala–Dera Baba Nanak highway project to completion."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and SAD President Sukhbir Badal announced the alliance in New Delhi on Tuesday, with the Akali Dal rejoining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.