Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi celebrated the Boita Bandana Utsav in Paradip to honor the state's maritime legacy. Meanwhile, devotees across India observed Kartik Purnima with holy dips and temple prayers in a vibrant display of devotion.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Participates In Boita Bandana Utsav 2024

Paradip (Odisha) [India], November 24 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday participated in the 'Boita Bandana Utsav' and flagged off traditional boats to celebrate the state's rich maritime heritage on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. Speaking to ANI, Odisha Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said 'Kartik Purnima' holds special significance among the 13 festivals celebrated in the state throughout the year.

"It is not merely a spiritual festival; rather, it plays a vital role in promoting our culture, our language, and our rich maritime heritage," he told ANI. Swain said that the maritime routes across the Bay of Bengal, once traversed by Odia mariners, "have paved the way for the Paradip Port to emerge as a major economic hub today."

"This is a source of great pride for all of us in Odisha. The presence of the Chief Minister at today’s event has further underscored its importance. He has visited Paradip three times, demonstrating his commitment to empowering this region and promoting our culture and traditions. On behalf of the residents of Paradip, I express my heartfelt gratitude to him," she said. He said that flag-off ceremony was organised to highlight the efforts being made the state government, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, "to strengthen this ecosystem and further promote this cultural heritage are a source of great pride for all the people of Odisha."

Kartik Purnima, observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik, is regarded as one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar. The day is also associated with Lord Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Across the country, devotees mark the occasion with religious fervour by lighting lamps, decorating temples and organising religious fairs. The festival is also marked by devotees chanting prayers and floating illuminated miniature boats on the water, creating a vibrant spectacle.

In Varanasi, a massive crowd of devotees gathered at Dashashwamedh Ghat to take a holy dip in the River Ganga. Hundreds of devotees also took a holy dip in the sacred Saryu River in Ayodhya. Similarly, in Haridwar, a large number of devotees gathered at Har Ki Pauri to take a holy dip in the River Ganga. In Odisha's Puri, thousands of devotees from across the country gathered in front of the Shree Jagannath Temple to witness the divine Swarna Besha of Lord Jagannath. In Haryana's Yamunanagar, devotees from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh took a holy dip in the Kapal Mochan Sarovar on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti as part of the Kapal Mochan Mela.

Meanwhile, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi is observing the auspicious Kartik month with a special Deepmala Shringar of Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath during the daily Saptarishi Aarti. According to the temple administration, the special decoration is being performed every day from October 26 until Kartik Purnima, offering devotees an opportunity to witness the divine adornment of Baba Vishwanath illuminated with lamps. The initiative is part of the religious observances associated with the month of Kartik, which holds special significance for devotees. The temple administration said the grand Deepmala Shringar would be carried out daily during the Saptarishi Aarti, adding to the devotional atmosphere at the temple. (ANI)