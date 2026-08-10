A Bailey Bridge in Chamoli, Uttarakhand was washed away by heavy water flow, prompting CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to order immediate relief and rescue. He directed officials to ensure supplies and shift vulnerable people to safer locations.

CM Dhami Takes Cognisance, Orders Relief

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken immediate cognisance of the incident in which a Bailey Bridge was washed away due to heavy water flow at Tamak Nala on the Jyotirmath-Malari motor road in Chamoli district. Chief Minister spoke to Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman to take stock of the situation.

CM Dhami directed officials to accord the highest priority to relief and rescue operations, take necessary precautionary measures in downstream areas, ensure the safety of people living in vulnerable locations, and restrict movement on the affected road until the situation returns to normal.

The Chief Minister also directed the administration to make special arrangements to ensure that the supply of ration, food items, medicines and other essential commodities to nearby villages is not disrupted due to the bridge being washed away. He said that, if required, essential supplies should be transported to villagers through alternative routes.

He specifically directed officials to keep people living near rivers, streams and areas prone to heavy water flow on high alert and shift them to safer locations wherever necessary. He also stressed that there should be no shortcomings in relief and rescue operations and that effective coordination must be maintained among all concerned agencies, a release said.

CM Dhami said that in view of the continuously changing weather conditions across the state, the administration must remain fully alert and ensure immediate relief and rescue measures in the event of any emergency. He directed officials to maintain continuous monitoring of vulnerable areas.

One Feared Swept Away, Rescue Ops Underway

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said that, following the Chief Minister's directions, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) is maintaining round-the-clock monitoring of the situation in Chamoli and all other vulnerable areas across the state. Continuous coordination is being maintained with district administrations and concerned departments, while relief and rescue teams are being activated immediately as required.

He said that the Bailey Bridge constructed by 123 BRTF, Suraithota, at Tamak Nala on the Jyotirmath-Malari motor road was completely washed away due to the heavy water flow. According to information received so far, one person and one vehicle (camper) are reported to have been swept away after being caught in the sudden and strong surge of water in the stream, a release further said.

As soon as the information was received, SDRF and NDRF teams were dispatched to the incident site. The local administration, police and concerned departments are also carrying out necessary relief and rescue operations. The situation at the site is being continuously monitored.

Precautionary Measures in Place

As a precautionary measure, vehicular movement towards Malari on the Jyotirmath-Malari motor road has been completely stopped. The administration has advised people to stay away from the affected and vulnerable areas and avoid travelling on the route until the road conditions return to normal.

The Disaster Management Secretary said that, in view of the rising water levels in rivers and streams and the possibility of sudden surges in water flow, special vigilance is being maintained in low-lying and riverbank areas. The concerned district administrations have been directed to take necessary precautionary measures based on local conditions and accord the highest priority to the safety of people, a release added. (ANI)